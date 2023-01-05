ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WUSA

Young NFL Fan Has Heartwarming Reaction to Damar Hamlin Waking Up

Damar Hamlin's incredible recovery just days after going into cardiac arrest has captivated the nation, and one young fan was even moved to tears when he heard the Buffalo Bills safety woke up. The heartwarming footage was posted on TikTok and later shared on Twitter. It has since gone viral,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX

