WUSA
Damar Hamlin Honored By Buffalo Bills During Their First Game Since His Medical Emergency
The Buffalo Bills have Damar Hamlin in their hearts as they play their first game since the DB suffered cardiac arrest during their game on Jan 2. Ahead of their match, against the New England Patriots on Sunday, the team ran out of the tunnel and onto the field holding flags with Hamlin's number 3.
WUSA
Young NFL Fan Has Heartwarming Reaction to Damar Hamlin Waking Up
Damar Hamlin's incredible recovery just days after going into cardiac arrest has captivated the nation, and one young fan was even moved to tears when he heard the Buffalo Bills safety woke up. The heartwarming footage was posted on TikTok and later shared on Twitter. It has since gone viral,...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU
The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs 65–7 on Monday night.
3 options for the Bears at No. 1 overall in 2023 NFL draft
After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, including losing their final 10 games, the Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This is the first time in the Super Bowl era, and the first time since 1947, that the Bears have had the first pick in the draft.
