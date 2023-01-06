Read full article on original website
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
65-year-old took stranger's life after attacking neighbor after in the BronxNewsing the StatesBronx, NY
New York Police Arrest Nearly 150 In Hudson Valley Near Christmas
New York State Police arrested nearly 150 people from across the Hudson Valley on or near Christmas. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley continues to report its "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers
Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
Fallen Hudson Valley Police Officer Remembered in a Unique Way
One Hudson Valley police department is honoring an officer's memory by re-establishing something special. Back on June 7, 2018, the Carmel Police Department lost one of its own in a tragic off-duty motorcycle accident. Officer Gary Pietropaolo was a young and promising police officer who was full of energy and exuded genuine passion for his profession according to the police department.
Some of New York State’s Most OffBeat Stories of 2022
It was once again another year of bizarre headlines out of New York state. In 2022 we saw another wild election, skyrocketing crime across New York City, a postseason Yankee meltdown, and finally the opening of the state's first legal cannabis dispensary. This is only the tip of the iceberg.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Community says goodbye to fallen Yorktown police officer
YORKTOWN – A Mass of Christian Burial was held today (Saturday) for fallen Yorktown Police Officer Kenneth Sgroi, who died suddenly on January 2. Sgroi grew up on Long Island and graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2006. He graduated from the police academy in November 2007 and started his...
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Man Punches Woman In Face Before Fleeing In Yorktown, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is facing charges after he hit a woman and fled in Northern Westchester, police said. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a reported assault at a home in Yorktown and found that a suspect had punched a woman in the face and injured her before leaving the residence, according to Yorktown Police.
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Fascinating Obituary of Wappinger 93-Year-Old Will Make You Smile
Helen Parsons may not be a household name, but after reading her obituary I think she probably should be. If I'm being honest, I've never been one to read obituaries. Unless it's a write-up about someone I personally knew, I'd usually just scroll right by. But after stumbling across the fascinating life story of a woman from The Town of Wappinger I've found a whole new appreciation for the obituary.
scenichudson.org
West Mountain (Dover, Dutchess County)
With the Dutchess Land Conservancy, Dutchess County, and Town of Dover, we protected 160 acres of extraordinary geological features adjacent to the popular Dover Stone Church. 2022.
fox5ny.com
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
Tractor-Trailer Crash Spills Rocks All Over Hudson Valley Road
A crash shut down shut down a busy road for hours, after police say a minivan collided with a tractor-trailer. Officials say the crash caused the trailer to tip over and spill its payload all over the road, blocking the roadway. According to Health NY, motor vehicle traffic crashes are...
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Polio Detected In Orange County Wastewater For First Time In Weeks
For the first time in weeks, polio has been detected in wastewater in New York. Testing done in December 2022 revealed two new positive samples in Orange County, the Department of Health announced Friday, Jan. 6. Health officials said the samples are genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio...
