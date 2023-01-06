ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers

Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
Fallen Hudson Valley Police Officer Remembered in a Unique Way

One Hudson Valley police department is honoring an officer's memory by re-establishing something special. Back on June 7, 2018, the Carmel Police Department lost one of its own in a tragic off-duty motorcycle accident. Officer Gary Pietropaolo was a young and promising police officer who was full of energy and exuded genuine passion for his profession according to the police department.
Community says goodbye to fallen Yorktown police officer

YORKTOWN – A Mass of Christian Burial was held today (Saturday) for fallen Yorktown Police Officer Kenneth Sgroi, who died suddenly on January 2. Sgroi grew up on Long Island and graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2006. He graduated from the police academy in November 2007 and started his...
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Fascinating Obituary of Wappinger 93-Year-Old Will Make You Smile

Helen Parsons may not be a household name, but after reading her obituary I think she probably should be. If I'm being honest, I've never been one to read obituaries. Unless it's a write-up about someone I personally knew, I'd usually just scroll right by. But after stumbling across the fascinating life story of a woman from The Town of Wappinger I've found a whole new appreciation for the obituary.
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
