Noozhawk
Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County
Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
Santa Barbara County issues evacuation warning
An evacuation warning is effective as of 4 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, due to an incoming storm that has the potential to produce flooding, mud and debris flows.
KTLA.com
High swells damage docks at Ventura Harbor
This week’s winter storm left much of Southern California in need of serious cleanup and repairs. Several docks at the Ventura Harbor were damaged in recent storms, and salvage operations are currently underway. Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say Thursday brought the hardest winds and biggest swells, sending waves into...
Evacuation warning issued for Santa Barbara County areas close to Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires burn scars
An evacuation warning has been issued for areas near the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires due to an incoming rainstorm expected Jan. 9 through Jan. 10. The post Evacuation warning issued for Santa Barbara County areas close to Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires burn scars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bluff damage in the City of Pismo Beach
The City of Pismo Beach reported bluff damage on Ocean/Palisades on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 8.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Winter Storm Advisory: Major Impact to Santa Barbara County
Heavy rain is expected countywide Monday, Jan. 9 through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The heaviest rainfall is expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and outdoor furniture. Unplanned power outages are possible....
Montecito creeks hold up to the force of the recent storms
Montecito and other creeks have held up during the recent rains. They will be tested with the next series of storms. The post Montecito creeks hold up to the force of the recent storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Jurassic Empire brings a dinosaur exhibit to Santa Maria Fairpark
This Sunday is the last day to enjoy Jurassic Empire, the dinosaur exhibit at Santa Maria's Fairpark. The post Jurassic Empire brings a dinosaur exhibit to Santa Maria Fairpark appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Yacht Club holds up, but shuts down as storm impacts slam the harbor area coast
The Santa Barbara Yacht Club has held up despite losing the protective sand out front. Part of the parking lot was broken apart. The post Santa Barbara Yacht Club holds up, but shuts down as storm impacts slam the harbor area coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Photos: Oil sheen spotted off Santa Barbara coast
An oil sheen has been spotted off the Santa Barbara County coast. The sheen, between 1 and a half and 2 miles in size, was spotted on Friday about 5 nautical miles off of Summerland Beach, the United States Coast Guard said in a news release. On Saturday, a Coast...
Santa Barbara Independent
Storm Track Continues to Wreak Havoc on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront
Flooding at Stearns Wharf and in a harbor parking lot closed both to cars on Thursday and Friday. As well, two boats washed ashore on Thursday, as waves eight to 12 feet in height broke along Santa Barbara’s southern beaches, apparently a combo of King Tides, the full moon, and winds from yesterday’s storm, according to media reports.
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden extends Nature Nights
The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden’s, Nature Nights, an immersive outdoor light and art exhibit, will continue to welcome guests into spring 2023.
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
Major storm on track to Impact San Luis Obispo County
The National Weather Service has a high degree of confidence that San Luis Obispo County is expected to receive potentially upwards of four inches of rain Monday into Tuesday of this week.
kvta.com
Another Week Of Rain On The Way To Ventura County
(The radar track above is at 2:10 PM Sunday) Important links for official information about the impacts of the coming storms... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. Update--The good news is that Ventura County is going to get another week of much-needed rain. The...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria is a charming city in Santa Barbara County, California that offers visitors plenty of outdoor attractions. Whether you're looking to explore its history, enjoy the great outdoors, or get a glimpse of the rich culture in the state, you'll find plenty of fun and exciting activities in Santa Maria.
Tree falls on and totals parked car on Pacific Street in SLO after heavy rainfall
A tree fell down and crashed into a parked car in the 1100 block of Pacific Street in the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy storm, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The post Tree falls on and totals parked car on Pacific Street in SLO after heavy rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Heavy rain, strong winds expected to hit SLO County through this week
Some SLO County locations have already seen above-average rainfall for this time of year.
Goleta Beach closed after wave impacts and costly restaurant damage
While under remodeling plans the Ellwood restaurant at Goleta Beach is hit by winter waves. It was set to open in April. The post Goleta Beach closed after wave impacts and costly restaurant damage appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
High wind warning issued for SLO County ahead of storm. When will strongest gusts hit?
“Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service said.
Comments / 0