Solvang, CA

Noozhawk

Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County

Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

High swells damage docks at Ventura Harbor

This week’s winter storm left much of Southern California in need of serious cleanup and repairs. Several docks at the Ventura Harbor were damaged in recent storms, and salvage operations are currently underway. Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say Thursday brought the hardest winds and biggest swells, sending waves into...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Winter Storm Advisory: Major Impact to Santa Barbara County

Heavy rain is expected countywide Monday, Jan. 9 through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The heaviest rainfall is expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and outdoor furniture. Unplanned power outages are possible....
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Photos: Oil sheen spotted off Santa Barbara coast

An oil sheen has been spotted off the Santa Barbara County coast. The sheen, between 1 and a half and 2 miles in size, was spotted on Friday about 5 nautical miles off of Summerland Beach, the United States Coast Guard said in a news release. On Saturday, a Coast...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Storm Track Continues to Wreak Havoc on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront

Flooding at Stearns Wharf and in a harbor parking lot closed both to cars on Thursday and Friday. As well, two boats washed ashore on Thursday, as waves eight to 12 feet in height broke along Santa Barbara’s southern beaches, apparently a combo of King Tides, the full moon, and winds from yesterday’s storm, according to media reports.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
kvta.com

Another Week Of Rain On The Way To Ventura County

(The radar track above is at 2:10 PM Sunday) Important links for official information about the impacts of the coming storms... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. Update--The good news is that Ventura County is going to get another week of much-needed rain. The...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria is a charming city in Santa Barbara County, California that offers visitors plenty of outdoor attractions. Whether you're looking to explore its history, enjoy the great outdoors, or get a glimpse of the rich culture in the state, you'll find plenty of fun and exciting activities in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA, CA

