Former Bright Health exec tapped to lead Texas Mutual insurance subsidiary
Bright Healthcare's former Texas market president, Meredith Duncan, has been named CEO of Texas Mutual Insurance Co.'s new health insurance subsidiary. Texas Mutual is seeking to offer additional health insurance options to small businesses, according to a Jan. 5 news release. The Texas Legislature passed a bill in 2021 allowing...
Centene, Missouri health system split, affecting foster care children and families
Centene and Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth will go out of network Feb. 16 after the two sides were unable to reach a new contract agreement, Springfield News-Leader reported Jan. 9. Centene subsidiary Home State Health administers Missouri's specialty health plan for current and former foster children and individuals receiving adoption assistance...
Why North Carolina unanimously chose Aetna over BCBS
Cost savings and more price transparency were cited as reasons why North Carolina ended a 40-year relationship with Blue Cross Blue Shield and chose Aetna to administer employee health benefits. Starting in 2025, Aetna will take over a three-year initial contract for more than 740,000 North Carolina state employees, retirees...
BCBS Michigan beats 'Blues Conspiracy' antitrust allegations over anesthesiology rates
A federal judge dismissed a claim Dec. 29 against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan from the Anesthesia Associates of Ann Arbor (A4) over an alleged decadeslong scheme to control the state's anesthesia market. A4 originally sued BCBSM in 2020, accusing it of violating state and federal laws by purposefully...
