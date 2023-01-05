ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Collins, Greer lead Vikings past Bears

DANBURY — Strong performances from North Stokes’ Samuel Collins and Will Greer led the Vikings over Mount Airy on Jan. 6. Collins scored 22 points and Will Greer had a big game with 16 points and 12 rebounds as North Stokes defeated Mount Airy 71-47. North Stokes, ranked No. 4 in the 1A West in the NCHSAA RPI rankings, improves to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference game.
Mount Airy drops conference game to North Stokes

DANBURY — Despite a game-high 27 points from Mount Airy senior Morgan Mayfield, North Stokes was able to stave off a fourth quarter comeback and win 46-41 on Jan. 6. The win broke North Stokes’ 39-game losing streak against Mount Airy that dated back to the 2004-05 season.
Hounds rally from 10-point deficit to beat Cards in OT

Bella Hutchens, seen here scoring a fast-break layup for East Surry, posted a double-double against North Surry with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Sadie Badgett (5) shoots a contested layup for North Surry. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) finishes off a backdoor cut...
County trail, sidewalk links eyed

Will every place in the world eventually be connected by some giant pathway? While that sounds far-fetched, a movement is now underway to study the possibility of linking municipalities in Surry County via paved trails and sidewalks. As part of that concept, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted 5-0...
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from North Carolina!
North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
Mayberry Mall gets two new occupants

The outside of the new Myobody fitness studio at the mall is pictured Saturday. Two new businesses have joined the lineup of occupants at Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy, one that is replacing a previous tenant with a similar name which closed there in 2021. Leases with Bargain Bins and...
A stone carver’s life

Martha Avella Alfano was a resident of North Carolina for 30 years alongside her husband, Big Jim. She suffered from health issues and heart trouble before her death in 1939. Pictured here is Martha Alfano and young Ugo Alfano in front of their home in Flat Rock. Ugo continued to live at the home after his parent’s death.
$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Boone

The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that a winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone. On Saturday, NCEL tweeted that the ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. $10,000 winning tickets were also sold at the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem...
North Carolina child support changes happening in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many new laws and regulations went into effect in North Carolina in January, including changes from the General Assembly to child support payments. Every four years, the General Assembly updates the child support guidelines. Basically, it's a formula that lets the courts know how much child support each parent should be paying.
Malek Sherif

The next week in North Carolina's weather may bring a wintry mix

Beginning on Saturday night, expect a bright sky and temperatures in the forties. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s on Sunday morning as cloud cover increases late Saturday night. The afternoons will be much chillier than Saturdays, with several locations seeing temperatures in the low 40s.
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties

Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
Mega Millions Rises to $1.1 Billion; Can Winners Remain Anonymous in North Carolina?

No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.
