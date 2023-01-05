Read full article on original website
Collins, Greer lead Vikings past Bears
DANBURY — Strong performances from North Stokes’ Samuel Collins and Will Greer led the Vikings over Mount Airy on Jan. 6. Collins scored 22 points and Will Greer had a big game with 16 points and 12 rebounds as North Stokes defeated Mount Airy 71-47. North Stokes, ranked No. 4 in the 1A West in the NCHSAA RPI rankings, improves to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference game.
Mount Airy drops conference game to North Stokes
DANBURY — Despite a game-high 27 points from Mount Airy senior Morgan Mayfield, North Stokes was able to stave off a fourth quarter comeback and win 46-41 on Jan. 6. The win broke North Stokes’ 39-game losing streak against Mount Airy that dated back to the 2004-05 season.
Hounds rally from 10-point deficit to beat Cards in OT
Bella Hutchens, seen here scoring a fast-break layup for East Surry, posted a double-double against North Surry with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Sadie Badgett (5) shoots a contested layup for North Surry. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) finishes off a backdoor cut...
Vote Now: Who should be SBLive’s North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Week (Jan. 2-7)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Week of Jan. 2-7 as nominated SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees 2and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, ...
The Daily South
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
County trail, sidewalk links eyed
Will every place in the world eventually be connected by some giant pathway? While that sounds far-fetched, a movement is now underway to study the possibility of linking municipalities in Surry County via paved trails and sidewalks. As part of that concept, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted 5-0...
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
WBTV
North Carolina State Highway Patrol to hold recruitment event in Salisbury
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking to add more troopers to its ranks, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will hold a recruitment session in Salisbury on Tuesday. The event will be held at the Forum of Salisbury gym on Tuesday from noon until 6:00 p.m. The Forum is located at 2318 S. Main Street in Salisbury.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From North Carolina
North Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from North Carolina!
North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off
SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
Mayberry Mall gets two new occupants
The outside of the new Myobody fitness studio at the mall is pictured Saturday. Two new businesses have joined the lineup of occupants at Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy, one that is replacing a previous tenant with a similar name which closed there in 2021. Leases with Bargain Bins and...
A stone carver’s life
Martha Avella Alfano was a resident of North Carolina for 30 years alongside her husband, Big Jim. She suffered from health issues and heart trouble before her death in 1939. Pictured here is Martha Alfano and young Ugo Alfano in front of their home in Flat Rock. Ugo continued to live at the home after his parent’s death.
School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road. School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
wataugaonline.com
$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Boone
The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that a winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone. On Saturday, NCEL tweeted that the ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. $10,000 winning tickets were also sold at the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem...
North Carolina child support changes happening in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many new laws and regulations went into effect in North Carolina in January, including changes from the General Assembly to child support payments. Every four years, the General Assembly updates the child support guidelines. Basically, it's a formula that lets the courts know how much child support each parent should be paying.
The next week in North Carolina's weather may bring a wintry mix
Beginning on Saturday night, expect a bright sky and temperatures in the forties. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s on Sunday morning as cloud cover increases late Saturday night. The afternoons will be much chillier than Saturdays, with several locations seeing temperatures in the low 40s.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning in Alexander County. The crash was west of Taylorsville, near Blankenship Road on N.C. Highway 127. It happened at around 6:30 a.m., according to NCSHP. Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel...
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
power98fm.com
Mega Millions Rises to $1.1 Billion; Can Winners Remain Anonymous in North Carolina?
No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.
