ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey reveals cancer diagnosis

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Alexander Bolton
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzeV6_0k5A6aqA00

( The Hill ) — Third-term Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who is up for reelection in 2024, announced Thursday that has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which he said came as “a shock.”

Casey, who was in Washington on Tuesday to welcome newly elected Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to the Capitol, said he expects to undergo surgery soon.

“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Casey, who is 62 years old, said in a statement.

Casey is expected to run for reelection to a fourth term in 2024, but he could face a tough race in a competitive swing state, which hosted one of the most expensive and closely watched Senate races of the 2022 midterm election.

Republicans are already talking about a potential challenge from hedge fund CEO David McCormick, who narrowly lost the race for the Senate GOP nomination to Mehmet Oz last year.

Casey said Thursday that he expects to make a full recovery and return to his Senate duties without much of an interruption.

“In the coming months, I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption,” he said.

Casey’s announcement came shortly after four-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.) announced she will not run for reelection, creating a pick-up opportunity for Republicans in a state that former President Donald Trump carried in 2016.

Senate Democrats will have to defend 23 seats in the next election while Republicans only need to defend 10 and don’t have any obviously vulnerable GOP incumbents.

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), who are up for reelection in two solidly Republican states that Trump won in 2016 and 2020, haven’t said whether they plan to run for reelection.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Republicans targeting Senate Democrats in states Biden lost

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) rolled out ads on Thursday targeting Senate Democrats up for reelection where President Biden lost in 2020.  The ad campaign, titled “Retire or Get Fired,” targets Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Montana Sen. John Tester and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. President Biden lost all three red states to former […]
OHIO STATE
WAVY News 10

Democrats in tough spot with Biden classified documents

Senate Democrats are finding themselves in a tough spot as they try to figure out how to best respond to revelations that President Biden had improperly stashed classified documents at his personal office in Washington and in his garage in Delaware.   The Democrats’ position is made trickier by not knowing exactly how sensitive the documents […]
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake police officer charged with felony forgery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested and charged with felony forgery of a public record, the city announced Friday. Skysha S. Nettle’s arrest came after an investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, but the city didn’t share additional information about what exactly was forged.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy