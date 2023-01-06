Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Saving Money This Year? These Stores in Lancaster Might Help Shrink Your Grocery BillMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Double C, Lancaster: A Trendy Spot for Spicy Margaritas and TacosMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Fox Meadows, Leola: A Kid-Friendly Restaurant With More Than Famous Ice CreamMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Trendy Places to Eat Brunch in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
harrisburgpa.gov
Meet the City of Harrisburg’s newest police officers
The Harrisburg Bureau of Police welcomed 11 new officers on Thursday in one of the largest recruiting classes in recent years. Ten of them will start a six-month police academy at HACC’s Piccola Law Enforcement Complex on Monday, January 9. One, Ofc. Elliot Christman, has already completed his police academy certification, and will begin in the bureau’s training program.
Lancaster Farming
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Lancaster, PA
Downtown Lancaster in Lancaster County perfectly distinguishes modern life from the arcadian beauty of the encompassing Amish country. Located in the middle of the city, the seven-square-mile place boasts several museums, historical attractions, art, shops, restaurants, cafes, and many more. Lancaster also hosts much-awaited and bustling events such as Celebrate...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, PA
Middletown is a borough of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and is considered its oldest community. Its beginnings can be traced to 1690 when William Penn chose present-day Middletown as a settlement along the Susquehanna River. In 1736, the first state road running from Lancaster to Shippensburg was completed. Then, in 1755,...
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Ready for Wawa?
A proposal has been made to build a Wawa convenience store and gas station in Franklin County. Zoning requests for the building have been granted, which included business identification signs for Paramount Realty and Wawa. There still will be some time before work begins. A formal land development plan needs...
billypenn.com
PA Farm Show butter sculpture: 1,000 lbs. and all the stats you could possibly want to know
The annual hallmark of the Pennsylvania Farm Show is huge, savory, and requires a whole lot of work — by humans and by cows. It’s a butter sculpture, and people get really excited about it. The 2023 edition will be on display for all to see starting this...
Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks
Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023
Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
‘Gone but not forgotten’: Vigil held for homeless Harrisburg woman killed on bike
Friends and family were among those who braved the chilly January weather to remember a spot of warmth and joy. They gathered to remember 29-year-old Chantel Worley near the intersection where she died, hosting a vigil to celebrate her for the joyful things in her life. Worley was killed Dec....
Why were Harrisburg black neighborhoods demolished and what’s being done in remembrance of them?
In the Old Eighth Ward and the Seventh Ward of Harrisburg, thousands of primarily black homes and hundreds of Black-owned businesses were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. The demolitions within the Old Eighth Ward took place as Pennsylvania’s government...
pahomepage.com
York County Fatal Crash
A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. World Champion Ice Sculptors team up to bring ICE4U2C. World Champion Ice Sculptors team up to bring ICE4U2C. Remembering the life of Dr. Inayat Kathio. Remembering the life...
Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life
YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Harrisburg man in bar parking lot
Sheldon Reece, 28, was convicted of third-degree murder, carrying a concealed gun without a license, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. He originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean E. “Shizz” Jackson, 34, but the charge was changed as part of a plea deal.
Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice wins Gettysburg Connection’s Outstanding Contributor Award
Learn more about Kristin Rice from our one-on-one podcast interview with her. Adams County’s Chief Public Defender, Kristin Rice, who retired on December 31, is the winner of Gettysburg Connection’s Outstanding Community Service Award. Rice is honored for many years of service making a difference in the lives...
It’s Farm Show week. Does that mean snow in central Pennsylvania?
The Harrisburg-area urban legend says it always snows during the Pa. Farm Show. Well, the show’s in January, smack dab in the midst of winter, but “always” is an overstatement. On Saturday, the first full day of the show, it’s cloudy but not snowy. The high temperature will reach the low 40s, and it’ll dip below freezing overnight.
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman scammed in fake book deal
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Lancaster County is out of thousands of dollars after she was scammed in a fake book deal scheme. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, they interviewed a woman about an online fraud report. The woman stated that she had contacted an un-named book publishing company around June 2021 about a book deal.
Capitol Beltway lane restriction slows traffic
A multiple vehicle crash on the capitol beltway has slowed traffic in Dauphin County. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-83 northbound just over the Susquehanna River that has restricted the northbound lane at the 19th Street exit, according to 511pa. Traffic in that area is stop-and-go, 511pa...
abc27.com
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
Comments / 0