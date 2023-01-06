ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
harrisburgpa.gov

Meet the City of Harrisburg’s newest police officers

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police welcomed 11 new officers on Thursday in one of the largest recruiting classes in recent years. Ten of them will start a six-month police academy at HACC’s Piccola Law Enforcement Complex on Monday, January 9. One, Ofc. Elliot Christman, has already completed his police academy certification, and will begin in the bureau’s training program.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Lancaster, PA

Downtown Lancaster in Lancaster County perfectly distinguishes modern life from the arcadian beauty of the encompassing Amish country. Located in the middle of the city, the seven-square-mile place boasts several museums, historical attractions, art, shops, restaurants, cafes, and many more. Lancaster also hosts much-awaited and bustling events such as Celebrate...
LANCASTER, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, PA

Middletown is a borough of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and is considered its oldest community. Its beginnings can be traced to 1690 when William Penn chose present-day Middletown as a settlement along the Susquehanna River. In 1736, the first state road running from Lancaster to Shippensburg was completed. Then, in 1755,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Ready for Wawa?

A proposal has been made to build a Wawa convenience store and gas station in Franklin County. Zoning requests for the building have been granted, which included business identification signs for Paramount Realty and Wawa. There still will be some time before work begins. A formal land development plan needs...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks

Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023

Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
GREENCASTLE, PA
pahomepage.com

York County Fatal Crash

A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. World Champion Ice Sculptors team up to bring ICE4U2C. World Champion Ice Sculptors team up to bring ICE4U2C. Remembering the life of Dr. Inayat Kathio. Remembering the life...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life

YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County woman scammed in fake book deal

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Lancaster County is out of thousands of dollars after she was scammed in a fake book deal scheme. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, they interviewed a woman about an online fraud report. The woman stated that she had contacted an un-named book publishing company around June 2021 about a book deal.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Capitol Beltway lane restriction slows traffic

A multiple vehicle crash on the capitol beltway has slowed traffic in Dauphin County. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-83 northbound just over the Susquehanna River that has restricted the northbound lane at the 19th Street exit, according to 511pa. Traffic in that area is stop-and-go, 511pa...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
NEWVILLE, PA

