Midvale, UT

Mix 104.3 KMXY

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Outdoor retailer makes its big return to Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is a huge day for Utah, as the massive tradeshow Outdoor Retailer gets ready to make its official return to the Beehive State. The last time downtown Salt Lake City businesses saw an influx from Outdoor Retailer was back in 2017, right before it ended its 21-year run at the Salt Palace. The show was one of Utah’s biggest, known to bring hundreds of millions into the local economy twice a year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort

PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

Weber State DE Nuuletau Sellesin Commits to BYU

BYU added some more defensive line help as defensive end Nuuletau Sellesin committed to BYU. Sellesin confirmed to me that he is enrolled at BYU for Winter Semester — which starts today — and is joining the team as a preferred walk-on. Sellesin played in 11 games this...
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

The history of the Beehive House

At the corner of State Street and South Temple in downtown Salt Lake City, the historic Beehive House stands. What is the Beehive House? Who lived at the Beehive House? What was the Beehive House used for? How to tour Beehive House.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Oakley Bench Estates

OAKLEY, Utah — Positioned on a quiet, one-acre cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Oakley Bench Estates neighborhood sits 5425 N Estates Lane. This home underwent a significant remodel in 2022, […]
PARK CITY, UT
CougsDaily

Offensive Line Transfer Ian Fitzgerald Commits to BYU

Missouri State graduate transfer Ian Fitzgerald committed to BYU on Sunday. Fitzgerald, an offensive tackle, committed to the Cougars over competing offers from the likes of Boise State, Memphis, Tulane, Utah State, and Coastal Carolina over a host of other Group of Five programs. Fitzgerald, who has just one year...
PROVO, UT

