Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Related
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
Raucous teenage fans disrupt gymnastics meet at University of Utah
Thousands of fans packed the stands as the sixth-ranked Red Rocks gymnastics team beat LSU. However, the main story wasn't their big win, but the behavior of dozens of teenage boys.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Where are the best French fries in Utah? Best fries in Utah. Where to get fries in Utah. Best fries in Salt Lake City.
kslnewsradio.com
Outdoor retailer makes its big return to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is a huge day for Utah, as the massive tradeshow Outdoor Retailer gets ready to make its official return to the Beehive State. The last time downtown Salt Lake City businesses saw an influx from Outdoor Retailer was back in 2017, right before it ended its 21-year run at the Salt Palace. The show was one of Utah’s biggest, known to bring hundreds of millions into the local economy twice a year.
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
ksl.com
1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort
PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
Utah quarterback Cam Rising has announced his future plans
Utah quarterback Cam Rising will not declare for the 2023 NFL draft. Rising will play for Utah in the 2023 college football season
vanquishthefoe.com
Weber State DE Nuuletau Sellesin Commits to BYU
BYU added some more defensive line help as defensive end Nuuletau Sellesin committed to BYU. Sellesin confirmed to me that he is enrolled at BYU for Winter Semester — which starts today — and is joining the team as a preferred walk-on. Sellesin played in 11 games this...
kjzz.com
Employee stuck in funicular for approximately one hour at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have shared more details after a person got stuck inside a funicular at St. Regis Deer Valley. Battalion Chief Sean Briley with Park City Fire District said they received a call about the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. An employee had reportedly...
Cotopaxi CEO, Davis Smith, steps down to serve in Brazil
Cotopaxi founder and CEO Davis Smith is stepping down as CEO and appointing former Eddie Bauer CEO Damien Huang in his place, according to a press release.
The history of the Beehive House
At the corner of State Street and South Temple in downtown Salt Lake City, the historic Beehive House stands. What is the Beehive House? Who lived at the Beehive House? What was the Beehive House used for? How to tour Beehive House.
KSLTV
Community comes together for Utah teen critically injured in sledding accident
OREM, Utah — A Utah teen is in the hospital recovering from a critical sledding accident, and she credits the community’s support for helping her recover. Mckyliee Young, 19, was rushed to the hospital after hitting her head while sledding with friends on Dec. 16 up Rock Canyon Park in Provo.
Breeze Airways extends winter sale to Monday, offers $29 flights to 5 cities
Breeze Airways extended its winter Bucket List Sale until Monday, Jan. 9, selling tickets from Provo starting at $29 one way to five locations through the month of February, according to a press release.
Opinion: More housing comes at a cost — and not just in dollars
Housing developments need to have enough space for parks and lawns. They also need adequate room for safety requirements. Read more here.
Welcome Home: Oakley Bench Estates
OAKLEY, Utah — Positioned on a quiet, one-acre cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Oakley Bench Estates neighborhood sits 5425 N Estates Lane. This home underwent a significant remodel in 2022, […]
Walmart offers drone delivery at two Utah locations
The national retail corporation Walmart has brought drone delivery to two locations in Utah -- Herriman and Lindon.
Offensive Line Transfer Ian Fitzgerald Commits to BYU
Missouri State graduate transfer Ian Fitzgerald committed to BYU on Sunday. Fitzgerald, an offensive tackle, committed to the Cougars over competing offers from the likes of Boise State, Memphis, Tulane, Utah State, and Coastal Carolina over a host of other Group of Five programs. Fitzgerald, who has just one year...
Comments / 0