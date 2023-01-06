Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The Penguins Should Move Jake Guentzel
Earlier this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost seven straight games for the first time in the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era. It was a historic run, and not in a good way, but they are on the brink of matching that this weekend. The Penguins suffered their sixth straight...
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Pastrnak, Merkley & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a prominent NHL insider said that the Bruins “could be the ideal landing spot” for Vancouver Canucks star Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak ‘s agent denied the report that the Bruins and superstar winger are finalizing an eight-year, $88 million extension. In other news, San Jose Sharks prospect Ryan Merkley has requested a trade, and he could be an intriguing target for Boston to consider.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Jakob Vrana, and the Calgary Flames
Someone may be interested in trading for Jakub Vrana. Colton David of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Steven Ellis on Daily Faceoff Live on if Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will get trade interest after he cleared waivers. Seravalli notes that there were a lot of people surprised that...
Yardbarker
Marc-Andre Fleury to be away from Wild until Tuesday
Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be away from the team for the next two days for a personal matter, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Russo's game recap following Minnesota's 6-5 overtime loss in Buffalo Saturday night strikes a somber tone, saying Fleury has been "dealing with a difficult situation away from the ice" that will lead to him flying home to Montreal Sunday morning before rejoining the Wild in New York City on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks & Sharks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
At the time of this writing, the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks are both at the bottom portion of the NHL standings. As a result, they both will be among the league’s most notable sellers at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Players like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Max Domi have been getting a lot of buzz as trade candidates from the Blackhawks, while Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, and James Reimer are in the rumor mill from San Jose.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Names Team That Will Finish With The Best Record In The West
The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets continue to wreak havoc against every opposition. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is making a strong case for winning the award for the third year in a row, and Mike Malone’s squad continues to hold on to that first seed in the Western Conference. And while...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Exiting Game Against Miami Heat With A Knee Injury: "Nets Can't Win Without KD"
The Miami Heat could've walked out of their home, formerly called the FTX Arena, with a win after a massive injury to their opponents. The Brooklyn Nets saw their best player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant go down with a knee injury after playing just 17 minutes, causing him to miss the rest of the game.
Yardbarker
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
Comments / 0