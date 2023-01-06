ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news

Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?

The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Knicks Lack Of A Bench Is Concerning

The New York Knicks are in sixth place for the Eastern Conference playoff picture, led by the strong play of their starters. Julius Randle has become the leader of this team, scoring 24.4 points and hauling in 10 rebounds per game. Jalen Brunson has taken a big scoring role since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

De’Aaron Fox ripped referees in tweet after loss to Lakers

De’Aaron Fox went straight for Elon Musk’s app after Saturday’s loss. The Kings guard Fox was electric in a seesaw affair against the Los Angeles Lakers in Sacramento. He poured in 34 points (including 17 in the fourth quarter) capped off by a game-tying midrange jumper with 7.1 seconds left. But it all went south... The post De’Aaron Fox ripped referees in tweet after loss to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA

