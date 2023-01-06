Read full article on original website
Billings animal shelter 'too full' post Covid-19 pandemic
A non-profit organization called Help for Homeless Pets has been serving Billings for over 20 years, but they've never had so many homeless animals as they do right now.
beckersasc.com
Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages
Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
City of Billings considering tree diversity amidst climate change
Trees are critical infrastructure that can help cities withstand the effects of climate change by providing shade, absorbing stormwater and filtering air pollution.
KULR8
First responders rescue man stuck in tree in downtown Billings
UPDATE 11:45 PM: First responders have rescued a man who climbed into a tree from a nearby rooftop. The incident was initially reported in downtown Billings around 4 p.m. After nearly 8 hours, our reporter on the scene says first responders were able to get him down from the tree without injury or further incident.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
Why I Gave a Ride to a Billings Transient at 5:30 in the Morning
I did something today that I don't typically do. I pulled into the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings this morning a little after 5 AM and started to circle through our tiny parking lot. Of course, it was full. "No biggie", I thought, "I'll just find a spot to park on Montana Avenue."
Billings antique mall sees record number of sales during the pandemic
“We’ve thrived through the pandemic. I mean we had the five weeks we were down, and other than that we’ve had record sales for the past three years,” said Danny Kramer.
Billings groups react to new rule allowing pharmacies to sell abortion pills
Previously, the drug which can be used up to 10 weeks into pregnancy could only be dispensed by mail order pharmacies or by specifically certified doctors or clinics.
Montana veteran nonprofit says more funding and access to healthcare are crucial
Miguel Gonzalez, the founder of Warrior Wishes Montana, said 60 veterans committed suicide in Montana before veterans day in 2022. He believes increased funding and access to healthcare are crucial.
yourbigsky.com
BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave
Updated Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00pm: Billings police were able to talk a mentally distraught man down from a tree near Division St. And 6th Ave. North Friday night after closing down part of Grand. “Due to a significant mental health crisis, measures were taken to reduce sources of...
yourbigsky.com
Considering getting your concealed weapons permit? Now is the time
If you’ve been thinking about getting your concealed weapons permit and want to start the new year off making it happen, there is a course being held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center in Billings Saturday morning from 9am – 12pm. It’s a three-hour course that covers...
KULR8
Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
Sudden closure of Rise Again Tattoo angers Billings customers
The shop unexpectedly closed its doors last week, just days after Kayla received a $400 dollar gift certificate for more ink.
KULR8
Standoff suspect taken into custody
UPDATE 1:05 AM (1/9): The suspect who barricaded himself in a residence for several hours has been arrested. Lt. Matt Lennick tells NonStop Local that the suspect was taken into custody after "hot gas" was deployed and three teams of officers stormed the house. Lennick says officers determined the suspect...
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
KULR8
Local business makes beauty products accessible
BILLINGS, Mont. - When you think of vending machines, you may think of snacks and drinks. But a small business in Billings introduced a new kind of vending machine to the Rimrock Mall that dispenses beauty products. Standing in the middle of the mall, the dazzling pink, Latina Chingona's beauty...
Police trying to coax man off downtown Billings roof
Police are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Division Street and Sixth Avenue North, and traffic was shut down for a two-block radius around 3:40 p.m.
KULR8
Yellowstone County Task Force raises awareness during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
BILLINGS, Mont. - January is recognized as a month to raise awareness about human trafficking and educate the public about ways to identify and prevent it. The Yellowstone County Human Trafficking Task Force has been helping thousands of Montanans since its initiation in 2016 in spotting the signs of human trafficking.
Update: Billings woman reported missing found safe
Rachelle was last seen on Tuesday evening, at approximately 4:30 p.m., walking in the area of Two Moon and Earl Gus Park in the Heights, with her brother.
