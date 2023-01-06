ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

beckersasc.com

Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages

Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

First responders rescue man stuck in tree in downtown Billings

UPDATE 11:45 PM: First responders have rescued a man who climbed into a tree from a nearby rooftop. The incident was initially reported in downtown Billings around 4 p.m. After nearly 8 hours, our reporter on the scene says first responders were able to get him down from the tree without injury or further incident.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave

Updated Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00pm: Billings police were able to talk a mentally distraught man down from a tree near Division St. And 6th Ave. North Friday night after closing down part of Grand. “Due to a significant mental health crisis, measures were taken to reduce sources of...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Considering getting your concealed weapons permit? Now is the time

If you’ve been thinking about getting your concealed weapons permit and want to start the new year off making it happen, there is a course being held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center in Billings Saturday morning from 9am – 12pm. It’s a three-hour course that covers...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
KULR8

Standoff suspect taken into custody

UPDATE 1:05 AM (1/9): The suspect who barricaded himself in a residence for several hours has been arrested. Lt. Matt Lennick tells NonStop Local that the suspect was taken into custody after "hot gas" was deployed and three teams of officers stormed the house. Lennick says officers determined the suspect...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Local business makes beauty products accessible

BILLINGS, Mont. - When you think of vending machines, you may think of snacks and drinks. But a small business in Billings introduced a new kind of vending machine to the Rimrock Mall that dispenses beauty products. Standing in the middle of the mall, the dazzling pink, Latina Chingona's beauty...
BILLINGS, MT

