City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir for future growth
The Assistant City Administrator says if approved the reservoir would be located a few miles away from the water treatment plant.
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removal for I-840
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Planning on making a drive into nearby Williamson County this weekend? Use caution as Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at McDaniel Road in Arrington on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. The work...
radio7media.com
Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
wgnsradio.com
New Bridges and Road Extensions Coming Soon Over I-24 and Second Bridge Over the Stones River
(Murfreesboro, TN) The City of Murfreesboro is moving forward with their 2040 Major Transportation Plan and extending Rutherford Boulevard to connect to Warrior Drive, which means the construction of a new bridge over I-24…. That was Chris Griffith, Executive Director of Public Infrastructure for the City of Murfreesboro. The bridge...
wgnsradio.com
Ram's Road Warnings
(MURFREESBORO) This is a busy time of the year, new laws take effect, the state's General Assembly convenes, and contractors are trying to make-up for time that was lost during the holidays. That's a recipe for traffic problems, and Murfreesboro Transportation's Deputy Director Ram Balachandran warns of areas to avoid between today and January 14, 2023.
Crews working to recover body floating in water at Percy Priest Lake
Crews are working to retrieve a body from water in Antioch Sunday morning near Lavergne Couchville Pike.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Farm & Ferment Event on Tuesday
(MURFREESBORO) FARM and FERMAMENT combine here next Tuesday (1/10/2023) at the Lane Agri-Park, 315 John R. Rice Blvd. It will continue until 1:30PM, and lunch will be provided. This event is the only time throughout the year that these organizations come together under one roof and share best practices. The...
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
wgnsradio.com
113th Tennessee General Assembly Convenes at noon This Tuesday
(NASHVILLE) The 113th Tennessee General Assembly convenes at noon this coming Tuesday (1/10/2023) for a two-year term. The first session is scheduled to adjourn on May 6, 2023. Tennessee has a Republican trifecta with the Republican Party controlling the office of governor and both chambers of the state legislature. The...
Tennessee Tribune
Stay Warm Shelter of Gallatin Open
Gallatin, Tenn.–A Stay Warm Shelter in Gallatin opened for the 2023 season on Friday, January 6. The Stay Warm Shelter is located at the First Baptist Church on E. Winchester Street in Gallatin. It will be open every Friday night in January and February from 9 p.m. to 6...
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
wgnsradio.com
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
Warren County man facing Multiple Drug Charges
The Warren Co. Sheriffs’ Department, the McMinnville Police Department, the 31st District Attorney General’s Office, TBI, U.S. Postal Service, and the DEA concluded a long-term drug investigation into thousands of illegal pharmaceutical pills in the community. Law enforcement executed several narcotic search warrants and recovered 2,500 Xanax tablets, several pounds of marijuana, and dozens of THC oil cartridges.
Nashville renters struggling to afford their first home
It's a dream for many: buying your first home. But rising interest rates, inflation and pricey real estate is making it harder and harder for many to turn that dream into a reality.
Nashville 10th most stable housing market in U.S.
According to Construction Coverage, the Nashville area is the 10th most stable housing market across the United States.
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Newly installed LPR cameras help Lebanon police catch criminals
As Metro Nashville inches forward implementing license plate recognition (LPR) technology, other cities across Middle Tennessee are aggressively jumping on this emerging crime fighting technology to catch criminals.
wgnsradio.com
Woman's Body Found Floating At Four Corners Marina Sunday Morning
(La Vergne, TN) A woman's body was found floating in Percy Priest Lake around 10:00 o'clock Sunday (1/8/2023) morning. Officials say that her body was near the Four Corners Marina on the LaVergne / Davidson County line. The marina is at 4027 Couchville Pike in La Vergne. Metro Nashville Police...
WSMV
Columbia resident hospitalized after house fire
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was hospitalized Friday after a Columbia house fire. Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to the Cheyenne Trail house fire at about 9:30 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire crews were able to put out the fire, which was started accidentally by an open flame, fire officials said.
