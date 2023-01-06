DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO