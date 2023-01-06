Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Snap With Daughter: 'Daddy's Little Girl'
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Isla Fisher Sunbathes in Strappy Cutout Swimsuit in New Instagram Photo
Isla Fisher is soaking up every last minute on the tropical Caribbean beaches. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
La Fonda Latina Howell Mill Road Closes To Make Way For Star Metals
La Fonda building will be redeveloped as part of mixed-use development's future phases.
fox5atlanta.com
'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe
UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
ceoworld.biz
Neil Mirchandani Turned Two Couches into a Multimillion Dollar Event Rental Empire
From the entertainment industry mecca of the South, in Atlanta, Ga., Neil Mirchandani leads a multimillion dollar event furnishing company, LLL Event Furnishings & Rentals. Mirchandani, who turned DJ to founder of the top provider for films and music videos, has even had some pieces featured on the hit Netflix dating show ‘Love is Blind’ while at the center of the infamous Atlanta nightlife.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Is there any possible way I can look any cuter? Adopt me now!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a tri-color male terrier puppy. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Emergency Relief receives $20,000 check after matching donor's stipulation
CONYERS — As Sandra Jackson-Lett sat in her office ready to take on another day fulfilling needs as the executive director of Rockdale County Emergency Relief last month, she was met with a challenge that would change the financial status of the Conyers-based nonprofit into the 2023 year. The...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 11 shut down just before Barrow County line due to a crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) At 5:20 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League confirmed that Highway 11 is shut down just before the Barrow County Line due to a traffic crash. One minor injury is reported. Avoid the area. More details to follow when available.
Biker who tried to get away from GSP identified after he posted video of chase to TikTok, YouTube
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a Riverdale motorcyclist after officers said he eluded police during a chase and then posted his exploits on social media. The Georgia State Patrol had begun chasing the biker through Clayton and Henry counties, but...
Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community
Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
Man accused of stealing $22K worth of items from Saks Fifth Avenue in Buckhead
A man was arrested early Thursday after he attempted to steal more than $22,000 worth of high-end merchandise from a luxury department store in Buckhead, authorities said.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other North Georgia counties: Sunday, January 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday, January 8, 2023, due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
Lamborghini driver nearly strikes officer, then crashes in Buckhead
A man led police on a chase in Buckhead on Thursday evening before crashing his Lamborghini SUV and fleeing the scene on foot, authorities said.
Comments / 0