rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Snap With Daughter: 'Daddy's Little Girl'

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Isla Fisher Sunbathes in Strappy Cutout Swimsuit in New Instagram Photo

Isla Fisher is soaking up every last minute on the tropical Caribbean beaches.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City.
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe

UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
ATLANTA, GA
ceoworld.biz

Neil Mirchandani Turned Two Couches into a Multimillion Dollar Event Rental Empire

From the entertainment industry mecca of the South, in Atlanta, Ga., Neil Mirchandani leads a multimillion dollar event furnishing company, LLL Event Furnishings & Rentals. Mirchandani, who turned DJ to founder of the top provider for films and music videos, has even had some pieces featured on the hit Netflix dating show ‘Love is Blind’ while at the center of the infamous Atlanta nightlife.
ATLANTA, GA
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
rolling out

A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community

Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
COLLEGE PARK, GA

