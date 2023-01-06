ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO