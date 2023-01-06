ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Email addresses linked to 235M Twitter accounts leaked in hack

By Ines Kagubare
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QH9s_0k5A1Dcw00

More than 200 million Twitter accounts, including email addresses, were leaked this week, raising privacy and security concerns.

Alan Gal, the co-founder of Israeli security firm Hudson Rock, reportedly first uncovered the leak and took to social media to alert the public.

“The database contains 235,000,000 unique records of Twitter users and their email addresses and will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing,” Gal said on LinkedIn .

“This is one of the most significant leaks I’ve seen,” he added.

According to The Washington Post , Gal discovered the leak on a popular online hacking forum but did not provide a name.

This is the latest data breach involving Twitter. In August, Twitter said that a hacker had exploited a bug in its system and was attempting to sell personal data they had obtained.

The company said that the bug was first discovered in January 2022 but was quickly fixed, adding that there was no evidence suggesting that personal data was compromised as a result of the vulnerability.

In July, however, Twitter was notified that someone had potentially exploited the vulnerability and was offering to sell personal information.

The social media platform said at the time that it would be notifying the account owners that were affected by the breach.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment about the latest breach.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Family says fight over key led to deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser family says a fight over a missing key led to a shooting that left one loved one dead and another injured. It happened on Dessa Drive Saturday night. On Monday, 19-year-old Christiana Moore, 40-year-old Tiffany Young, and 45-year-old Albert Seals were all booked on one count of first-degree murder, one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim identified after body found on Pendleton Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a man who was found dead overnight Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Kodie Lewis was found with an apparent gunshot wound at 1:26 a.m. on Pendleton Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. We spoke to Lewis’ mother who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen identified in deadly Christmas Day shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after a shooting took place on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The victim has been identified by family as 16-year-old Nia Simone. Simone’s mother, Robyn Ratcliff, said her daughter was inside Club Level III on Adams Avenue when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
shefinds

The Scary Way To Know If Your Email Has Been Hacked

Waking up to find out your email has been hacked is no one’s idea of a fun day — but it happens more than you might think. Even if you are using what you consider to be a strong password, professional hackers have a gift for cracking codes. And once your email has been hacked, it’s a race to resolve the problem before your data has been collected and used in malicious ways. Knowing the signs to look for when it comes to hacked email is the first important step you can take toward protecting your data and privacy. This is the scary way to know if your email has been hacked — and tips on what you can do to resolve the issue.
TechRadar

Another huge Twitter user database has been leaked online

Someone posted a database containing more than 200 million email addresses used for Twitter accounts on the dark web and is selling it for just a handful of dollars - just $2. According to BleepingComputer, which managed to confirm the authenticity of at least some of the email addresses posted in the ad, this is not a new leak, but rather a recycling of the data that was previously leaked via a flawed API call.
The Independent

Twitter leak exposes 235 million email addresses from hack

Personal emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts hacked some time ago have been exposed according to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal — making millions vulnerable to having their accounts compromised or identities exposed if they have used the site anonymously to criticize oppressive governments, for instance.Gal, who is the co-founder and chief technology officer at cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, wrote in a LinkedIn post this week that the leak “will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing.” While account passwords were not leaked, malicious hackers could use the email addresses to try to reset people's...
WREG

MPD: Man throws baby after argument with girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of throwing his 1-year-old son after an argument with his girlfriend at a Memphis hotel. Police say Edwin Conner and his girlfriend were arguing at the Airport Inn when he punched her in the face and began strangling her. The victim said she lost consciousness and woke up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
WREG

MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Squatters in condemned house accused of stealing utilities, vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say four people who may have been living in a condemned house for up to a year were arrested Wednesday after officers found two stolen vans in the driveway. Police said George Bargery, Courtney Bargery, Bradley Eckert, and Shaneka Turner were all inside the boarded up house on Shannon Avenue that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023. According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night. The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen girl charged after robbery attempt turns deadly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A couple’s plan to lure a drug dealer into a robbery instead ended with a man shot dead and his girlfriend facing a list of felony charges. According to a confession given to Memphis Police, Kerryoni Brown and her boyfriend Jaylon Faulkner had a plan to rob a drug dealer she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bank teller stole $28K from 83-year-old’s account: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former bank teller was arrested Wednesday after police say he stole thousands from an elderly woman’s account back in 2021. According to police, Aaron Chaney, 27, is accused of stealing an 83-year-old woman’s debit card that he gained access to while working at the First Horizon Bank at 3225 Austin Peay […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Murder suspect in Memphis shooting let out on bond due to error

UPDATE: The District Attorney’s Office has provided the following statement: “We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

57K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy