dekalbcountyonline.com
Sycamore Park District Host Chili Cook-off
If chili is your thing, put on your apron and enter our chili cookoff. Or if you are more of a taster, bring your taste buds ready to sample chili cooled off with local brews. A local artist will have handmade ceramic bowls to purchase. Cooks from all over the Midwest, as well as locals, will show off their talent by cooking from scratch, on-site at cook stoves, then presenting to a panel of judges. Public tasting starts at 1:30 and goes until the chili runs out. The public will help to judge the “People’s Choice Award”, which is the most popular vote for chili. Awards presented at 2:30pm.
dekalbcountyonline.com
New Year, New You: Afternoon Concert with Katie Kostner
Start the New Year off with music at the DeKalb Public Library! It’s a new year and what better reason to drop by the library for some toe tapping songs to break away those winter blues. Whether it’s Adele, Dolly Parton, The Beatles, Elvis, or P!NK, there will be something for everyone at this live concert.
dekalbcountyonline.com
Tails Humane Society Hosting Fundraiser at Portillo’s January 17th
Join Tails Humane Society for a fundraiser at Portillo’s in Sycamore on Tuesday January 17th to help support them! Order between 5-8 pm and 20% of your bill will be donated to support the homeless pets in their care. Mention Tails before you order, or use promo code PORTILLOS29 when you order online for pickup.
Eater
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice
There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
Puppy Dropped Off At Shelter As Unwanted Christmas Gift Finds Forever Home — But Pets Should Not Be Gifts, Rescuers Say
RIVER NORTH — A Chicago shelter has already had to find a new home for a puppy that was surrendered after being given as a “present” to a family. Now, animal rescuers are reminding people: Animals are not holiday gifts. A viral TikTok highlights the problem: A...
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
WGNtv.com
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’
CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
Rev. James Meeks delivers last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church after 38 years
Now, after 38 years at the helm, Pastor Meeks delivered his last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church.
MyStateline.com
Mr. C’s Family Restaurant strives for Stateline’s Best Soup
If you’re familiar with Rockford, you’re probably familiar with Mr. C’s Family Restaurant. Mr. C’s has been locally owned and open for over 20 years. They use homemade fresh ingredients and Mr. C himself; John Conforti is letting everyone know why he thinks he has the Stateline’s Best Soup. The soup at Mr. C’s is offered all year round and Mr. C’s fans just can’t get enough. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
2 taken to hospital after car plunges 40 to 50 feet into ravine in Highland Park; 1 charged with DUI
The mangled vehicle was hoisted out of the ravine after the crash, and fire officials on the scene said the incident "could've been a lot worse."
Woman robbed two people within 20 minutes in Portage Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a woman who robbed two people at knifepoint on Sunday in Portage Park.In both robberies, the woman was driving a red Kia sedan when she approached the victims, flashed a knife, and demanded their purse, according to police. In one of the robberies, she pressed the knife to the victim's back, causing a small cut.Police said the first robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.The woman is described as African American, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, weighing 125 to 135 pounds, with short hair dyed orange. She was wearing a blue surgical mask and a long purple winter coat.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?
South Suburban News Publisher Michael Taylor is concerned about the plight of missing women and girls in the south land. This week he talked about it in an interview with his staffers.
cwbchicago.com
Man stole car as cops watched in Uptown, then bailed out on Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say Chicago cops watched as a man stole an SUV in Uptown, then arrested him in Streeterville after he abandoned the car in traffic on Lake Shore Drive. Police said they found a gun in the stolen vehicle. Jaylin Williams, 19, is charged with possessing a...
Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
ABC7 Chicago
6 months after Highland Park shooting, wounded 8-year-old Cooper Roberts struggles through recovery
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- The mother of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts has shared new details about his recovery after he was wounded six months ago in the July 4 parade massacre in Highland Park. Cooper was shot in his spine and paralyzed below his waist in the shooting, in which seven...
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
fox32chicago.com
Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
