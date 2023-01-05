ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, IL

dekalbcountyonline.com

Sycamore Park District Host Chili Cook-off

If chili is your thing, put on your apron and enter our chili cookoff. Or if you are more of a taster, bring your taste buds ready to sample chili cooled off with local brews. A local artist will have handmade ceramic bowls to purchase. Cooks from all over the Midwest, as well as locals, will show off their talent by cooking from scratch, on-site at cook stoves, then presenting to a panel of judges. Public tasting starts at 1:30 and goes until the chili runs out. The public will help to judge the “People’s Choice Award”, which is the most popular vote for chili. Awards presented at 2:30pm.
SYCAMORE, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

New Year, New You: Afternoon Concert with Katie Kostner

Start the New Year off with music at the DeKalb Public Library! It’s a new year and what better reason to drop by the library for some toe tapping songs to break away those winter blues. Whether it’s Adele, Dolly Parton, The Beatles, Elvis, or P!NK, there will be something for everyone at this live concert.
DEKALB, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

Tails Humane Society Hosting Fundraiser at Portillo’s January 17th

Join Tails Humane Society for a fundraiser at Portillo’s in Sycamore on Tuesday January 17th to help support them! Order between 5-8 pm and 20% of your bill will be donated to support the homeless pets in their care. Mention Tails before you order, or use promo code PORTILLOS29 when you order online for pickup.
SYCAMORE, IL
Eater

This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice

There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’

CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Mr. C’s Family Restaurant strives for Stateline’s Best Soup

If you’re familiar with Rockford, you’re probably familiar with Mr. C’s Family Restaurant. Mr. C’s has been locally owned and open for over 20 years. They use homemade fresh ingredients and Mr. C himself; John Conforti is letting everyone know why he thinks he has the Stateline’s Best Soup. The soup at Mr. C’s is offered all year round and Mr. C’s fans just can’t get enough. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman robbed two people within 20 minutes in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a woman who robbed two people at knifepoint on Sunday in Portage Park.In both robberies, the woman was driving a red Kia sedan when she approached the victims, flashed a knife, and demanded their purse, according to police. In one of the robberies, she pressed the knife to the victim's back, causing a small cut.Police said the first robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.The woman is described as African American, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, weighing 125 to 135 pounds, with short hair dyed orange. She was wearing a blue surgical mask and a long purple winter coat.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL

