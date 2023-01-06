Read full article on original website
NY Fed says China’s COVID woes are pressuring supply chains
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Declining world supply chain pressures are being challenged by new disruptions in China tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve reported on Friday. The regional Fed bank’s December Global Supply Chain Pressure Index ticked down to 1.18 from November’s revised 1.23 reading....
Swiss National Bank posts record $143 billion loss in 2022
ZURICH(Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank posted an annual loss of 132 billion Swiss francs ($142.67 billion) in 2022, it said on Monday, the biggest loss in its 115-year history. The central bank plunged into the red as falling stock and fixed-income markets hit the value of its share...
China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
U.S. equity funds record seventh week of outflows
(Reuters) – U.S. equity funds recorded a seventh straight week of outflows in the seven days to Jan. 4 on concerns that the Federal Reserve might continue to hike rates to tame inflationary pressures. Investor caution ahead of the release of minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting also hit...
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey – newspaper
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported Evans as...
Oil nudges higher after China opens borders, lifts fuel demand outlook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. Brent crude futures had risen 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.10 a barrel by 0114...
China reports three COVID deaths for January 6
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported three new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland for Jan. 6, compared with five deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. The official death toll now stands at 5,267. (Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
China says talks to include Paxlovid in state health insurance fail
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Health Security Administration said on Sunday that talks to include Pfizer’s Paxlovid in the latest drug list for basic state health insurance did not succeed. The talks fell through was due to Pfizer’s high quotation for Paxlovid. Pfizer did not immeditately respond to...
Tesla delivery time is longer on some China models after discounts
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla has indicated longer waiting times for potential buyers of some versions of the Model Y in China, signalling that price cuts announced on Friday could be stoking demand in the electric vehicle maker’s second-largest market. The waiting time for orders of the rear-wheel-drive and...
HSBC customers in U.S. sent inadvertent emails on mortgages, relocation
(Reuters) – Frustrated HSBC banking customers in the United States took to social media on Friday to complain about inadvertent emails they received from the bank regarding home loans and relocation. “Congratulations on your new mortgage with HSBC Bank,” said one of the messages, which was sent to customers...
Portugal to require negative COVID test from China air travellers
LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal will require air travellers from China to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test done no more than two days before departure, the health ministry said on Friday, following other nations that have implemented such restrictions. The requirements take effect at 12 a.m. (0000 GMT)...
Rolls-Royce rides ongoing luxury demand to sales record in 2022
LONDON (Reuters) – Rolls-Royce on Monday reported record sales last year despite an average price tag of around $534,000 for its luxury cars and a drop in Chinese demand, with orders stretching into 2023. The British carmaker, which began as Rolls-Royce in Manchester, England nearly 120 years ago and...
Global equity funds post outflows for ninth week in a row
(Reuters) – Global equity funds witnessed net outflows for a ninth straight week in the seven days to Jan. 4 as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, global equity funds recorded a net $15.42 billion...
Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up control
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares of listed Chinese companies that count Ant Group as a major shareholder rose on Monday, after announcing that Ant founder Jack Ma is no longer their controller following an overhaul at the fintech giant. Hong Kong-listed shares of Ma’s Alibaba jumped more than 5%.
Thailand rescinds entry requirement for proof of COVID vaccination -minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has rescinded a policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday. Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunization globally, while those not vaccinated would be granted entry without restriction. It replaced new rules announced on Saturday by the aviation regulator, ahead of China reopening its borders.
Spain to ask EU for extension to Iberian gas price cap until end 2024
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain will seek European Union permission to extend its temporary cap on reference prices for natural gas and coal used by power plants until at least the end of 2024, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Monday. The so-called Iberian mechanism, in place in Spain and...
Taiwan reports 28 Chinese aircraft in air defence zone
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Over the past 24 hours, 28 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence zone, the defence ministry in Taipei said on Monday, after China said it had carried out more drills near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Exclusive-Renault considers making mass-market EVs in India -sources
NEW DELHI/PARIS (Reuters) – Renault is considering building a mass-market electric vehicle in India, two people with knowledge of the ongoing review told Reuters, as part of a renewed push into a market where EV adoption is expected to grow quickly from a small base. The study by Renault...
Dollar tentative as investors assess rate-hike path
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Monday as investors digested a clutch of economic data released last week that stoked hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes. Data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December,...
Column-Funds start 2023 short dollars, eyeing U.S. rate peak: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Hedge funds have started 2023 betting that U.S. interest rates are close to peaking, that the Federal Reserve will keep them higher for longer and that the dollar will weaken slightly. Judging by the economic data, financial market swings and talk from U.S. policymakers in...
