4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
'Keep praying for me': Damar Hamlin posts on Instagram for 1st time since collapse
Just days after his stunning on-field cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Instagram he was thankful for the love he's received and asked for continued prayers for a "long road" ahead. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
NFL playoff bracket: AFC, NFC, Super Bowl 2023 schedule, seeding
The six matchups for the wild-card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs are set, and thePhiladelphia Eagles(NFC) andKansas City Chiefs(AFC) are the teams that get byes. Among the interesting matchups for the first round: two divisional rivalries in the AFC and a matchup betweenDak Prescott and Tom Brady in the NFC.
Jalen Hurts pushes through injury to deliver Eagles top seed in NFC
PHILADELPHIA --Jalen Hurts' return to the lineup wasn't dazzling but proved an overall success, as thePhiladelphia Eaglesclinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants in Sunday's regular-season finale. With a 14-3 record, the Eagles set a new high for regular-season victories,...
2023 Way-Too-Early college football Top 25
The team that couldn't win a national championship for more than four decades can't stop winning them. After winning its first national title since 1980 last season, Georgia crushed TCU 65-7onMonday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T. The Bulldogs became the first team in the CFP era to win consecutive national championships.
Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game. The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games....
