Related
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
Hess (HES) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Hess (HES) closed the most recent trading day at $144.22, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas producer had gained...
ChampionX (CHX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ChampionX (CHX) closed the most recent trading day at $30.25, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and...
Astrazeneca (AZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $70.90, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained...
Deere (DE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Deere (DE) closed at $428.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had...
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Insulet (PODD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Insulet (PODD) closed the most recent trading day at $296.27, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker...
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
Prologis (PLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $116.06, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial real...
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $30.79, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural...
All You Need to Know About Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for Value, Growth, & Momentum
Stocks have started to gain some nice momentum over the last few trading sessions as we head into earnings season. Here are two stocks that are more likely to see continued rallies over the next few weeks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an overall “A” VGM Style Scores grade for value, growth, and momentum.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $274.72, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Why You Should Hold Elevance Health (ELV) in Your Portfolio
Elevance Health Inc. ELV is currently aided by a well-performing Government business, thanks to increasing premiums and numerous contract wins. The pursuit of buyouts and a solid financial position are other tailwinds for the stock. Zacks Rank & Price Rally. Elevance Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. The...
AngloGold (AU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AngloGold (AU) closed the most recent trading day at $21.32, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the gold miner...
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
ETFs to Buy for January
The broader market kicked off 2023 on a moderate note. And why not? Traditionally, January brings with it seasonal tailwinds for the equity world. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2022 shows that January ended up offering positive stock returns in 43 years and negative returns in 30 years, per moneychimp.com, with an average positive return of 0.85%.
