Adair County, KY

wymt.com

Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KSP investigates fatal crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash. The crash involved three cars, and it happened around 6:30 p.m. on KY-90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County. Officials said Mark K. Hinkle, 62, lost control of his 2012...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two people killed in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Somerset. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WBKO

One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck

MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
HART COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Two dead after fatal accident in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday night, officers from the Somerset Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle collision on Monticello St. on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Somerset. Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 10:30 PM to find a head-on collision between a pickup truck and...
SOMERSET, KY
wcluradio.com

Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident

GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Commodities to be distributed Thursday

Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Economic development authority sells land to build affordable homes near industrial park

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky economic development authority is fulfilling a need for affordable housing and development of the community’s workforce. The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) sold nearly 22 acres of property at the Valley Oak Commerce Complex. The land will be turned into affordable housing within walking distance of the “community’s largest manufacturers.”
SOMERSET, KY

