wymt.com
Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials...
wnky.com
Incarcerated person at Barren County Detention Center treated for possible overdose
GLASGOW, Ky. – An investigation is ongoing after officials say an incarcerated individual in Barren County experienced a possible overdose. Barren County jailer Aaron Shirley says the possible overdose took place on Dec. 31. The individual was immediately taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, according to Shirley. Shirley says...
WKYT 27
KSP investigates fatal crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash. The crash involved three cars, and it happened around 6:30 p.m. on KY-90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County. Officials said Mark K. Hinkle, 62, lost control of his 2012...
School bus involved in fatal 2-vehicle collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Friday.
wymt.com
Two people killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Somerset. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van...
Pulaski County deputies searching for missing girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
WKYT 27
Pulaski Co. woman in recovery gives back to community through hot dog stand
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County woman addicted to drugs and alcohol says she hit rock bottom when she was sentenced to jail. She is now out, has her own business, and is serving some of the same people who locked her up. Stephanie Kennedy’s dark past goes...
WBKO
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County woman is facing charges after police discovered she was selling drugs out of her home. On Tuesday night around 7:30, deputies served a search warrant at a home on Farmer Road. During the search, they found meth, digital scales and baggies. Police...
WKYT 27
Two dead after fatal accident in Somerset
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday night, officers from the Somerset Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle collision on Monticello St. on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Somerset. Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 10:30 PM to find a head-on collision between a pickup truck and...
wcluradio.com
Former judge/executive, wife file lien on horse involved in previous seizure
GLASGOW — Micheal Hale, the former Barren County judge/executive, and his wife, Shani, have filed a lien on an aging horse in their possession that belongs to the Barren County government. The lien filed at the Barren County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, specifies that the Hales are...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
wcluradio.com
Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident
GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
wymt.com
Economic development authority sells land to build affordable homes near industrial park
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky economic development authority is fulfilling a need for affordable housing and development of the community’s workforce. The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) sold nearly 22 acres of property at the Valley Oak Commerce Complex. The land will be turned into affordable housing within walking distance of the “community’s largest manufacturers.”
