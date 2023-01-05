ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
KGO

NFL playoff bracket: AFC, NFC, Super Bowl 2023 schedule, seeding

The six matchups for the wild-card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs are set, and thePhiladelphia Eagles(NFC) andKansas City Chiefs(AFC) are the teams that get byes. Among the interesting matchups for the first round: two divisional rivalries in the AFC and a matchup betweenDak Prescott and Tom Brady in the NFC.
ARIZONA STATE
KGO

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs played with a heavy heart and on about four hours of sleep Saturday. He had been back home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with his ailing father Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery Wednesday. Jacobs' 6-year-old son Braxton was the one who found Marty in distress and called 911.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGO

Source: Stanford TE Ben Yurosek to return for 2023 season

Star Stanford junior tight end Ben Yurosek, who earned second-team all-league honors in 2022, is returning to school, according to an ESPN source. Yurosek intends to come back to Stanford in 2023, where he'll be one of the focal points of the Stanford offense. The news is a boon to first-year coach Troy Taylor, who is taking over from coach David Shaw and will have back one of the program's linchpin players.
STANFORD, CA
KGO

RB Josh Jacobs says he hopes to re-sign with Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Running back Josh Jacobs, fresh off his first career NFL rushing title and heading toward free agency, said Monday during locker cleanout day that he'd like to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season if he and the team can agree on a contract. "For me,...
ALABAMA STATE
KGO

Lions' comeback win over Packers puts Seahawks in postseason

SEATTLE -- Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the playoffs. An outcome that few thought was possible after the Russell Wilson trade became a reality Sunday night when the Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers, 20-16, at Lambeau Field. The Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive earlier in the day by beating the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, in overtime, which left them needed a Lions win or tie to send Seattle to the playoffs as the NFC's seventh seed.
SEATTLE, WA

