Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
KGO
NFL Week 18 arrivals: Love for Damar Hamlin, Watt bros rock No. 99 and more fashion
The final weekend of the NFL regular season is upon us, and players are extending a "finish strong" mentality to the pregame tunnel. The fits? They're as fashionable as ever. Which is fortunate, because for some fan bases, it's the last showing they'll get to enjoy for a while. The...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
KGO
NFL playoff bracket: AFC, NFC, Super Bowl 2023 schedule, seeding
The six matchups for the wild-card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs are set, and thePhiladelphia Eagles(NFC) andKansas City Chiefs(AFC) are the teams that get byes. Among the interesting matchups for the first round: two divisional rivalries in the AFC and a matchup betweenDak Prescott and Tom Brady in the NFC.
KGO
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look complete just in time for the playoffs
LAS VEGAS -- The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders31-13 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Saturday. The Chiefs clinched their seventh straight AFC West title with a Week 15 win over the Houston Texans and locked in a first-round bye with Saturday's regular-season finale.
KGO
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart
LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs played with a heavy heart and on about four hours of sleep Saturday. He had been back home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with his ailing father Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery Wednesday. Jacobs' 6-year-old son Braxton was the one who found Marty in distress and called 911.
KGO
Source: Stanford TE Ben Yurosek to return for 2023 season
Star Stanford junior tight end Ben Yurosek, who earned second-team all-league honors in 2022, is returning to school, according to an ESPN source. Yurosek intends to come back to Stanford in 2023, where he'll be one of the focal points of the Stanford offense. The news is a boon to first-year coach Troy Taylor, who is taking over from coach David Shaw and will have back one of the program's linchpin players.
KGO
RB Josh Jacobs says he hopes to re-sign with Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Running back Josh Jacobs, fresh off his first career NFL rushing title and heading toward free agency, said Monday during locker cleanout day that he'd like to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season if he and the team can agree on a contract. "For me,...
KGO
Lions' comeback win over Packers puts Seahawks in postseason
SEATTLE -- Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the playoffs. An outcome that few thought was possible after the Russell Wilson trade became a reality Sunday night when the Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers, 20-16, at Lambeau Field. The Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive earlier in the day by beating the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, in overtime, which left them needed a Lions win or tie to send Seattle to the playoffs as the NFC's seventh seed.
Comments / 0