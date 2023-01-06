(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions missed out on the playoffs, despite the 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers, which set their draft picks in the first round for 2023. The Lions will have two picks in the first round – the sixth pick, which comes from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the Matthew Stafford trade, and the 18th pick.

