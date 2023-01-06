ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXYZ

Detroit Lions will have 6th & 18th picks in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions missed out on the playoffs, despite the 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers, which set their draft picks in the first round for 2023. The Lions will have two picks in the first round – the sixth pick, which comes from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the Matthew Stafford trade, and the 18th pick.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy