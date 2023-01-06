ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Logan Square tenants form union, withhold full rent over heat issues

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tE8ls_0k59npfh00

Logan Square tenants withhold full rent over heat issues 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of tenants in Logan Square is refusing to pay their full rent until the building's owners fix the issues with their heaters.

People living in the building at 2330-38 N. Spaulding Ave., just south of Fullerton Avenue, say they have been struggling without heat and working stoves – sometimes for days.

In a rally outside the building, the4 renters said some units were colder than 65 degrees over the Christmas holiday.

"So cold that we had to run to Target, buy heated blankets in the freezing weather outside, pump up our space heater – which, of course, is driving up our electricity bills, and just snuggle under the blankets," said Becca Smith of the North Spaulding Renters' Association.

The tenants have come together to create the association, a renters' union. They say they will pay only half their rent until the heat issues are fixed.

We reached out to M. Fishman & Company, the building's owner, but had not heard back Thursday evening.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Police investigating smash-and-grab robberies in Fulton Market, Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating two smash-and-grab robberies that took place overnight.Thieves targeted the Patagonia store in Fulton Market near Fulton and Aberdeen streets. At least on burglar smashed the front window around 1 a.m., potentially using a large rock found in the store.Police said the offender got away with several coats and other expensive items. Just a few miles away in Wicker Park, thieves targeted a liquor store. The offenders shattered glass at the store, located at Milwaukee and Wabansia avenues. Police have not released details on the incident or if the two incidents are connected. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Reimagined Soldier Field includes dome, entertainment district in new developer video proposal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the latest attempt to get the Bears to stay in Chicago, Landmark Development released a virtual tour of a revamped Soldier Field. But is it enough to keep the Bears from moving the stadium to the suburbs? It's unclear how much this would cost taxpayers because there was no financial plan behind this Hail Mary from the city. Soldier Field has served as home to the Chicago Bears for decades. Like Sunday's Bears loss, a sports consultant says this last attempt to keep the Bears in Chicago will be a loss for the city. "Whatever they did to the Rams' stadium,...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side

CHICAGO - Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night. The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Free medical clinic to be held on Chicago's South Side on Sunday

CHICAGO - A free medical clinic will be held on Sunday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The clinic will be hosted by the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and Project H.O.O.D. at New Beginnings Church, 6620 South King Drive. You can register for an appointment on the New Beginnings...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lori Lightfoot, NYC Mayor Eric Adams demand Colorado governor stop bussing migrants to their cities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is teaming up with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to urge Colorado's governor to stop bussing migrants to their cities. It reads in part, "Although we share the concerns of accommodating the flood of asylum seekers, overburdening other cities is not the solution. We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago."In response, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis posted an update saying, "The governor had a very productive conversation with Mayor Adams and Mayor Lightfoot today where he shared that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time."He added the final bus to New York will arrive Sunday. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will soon visit the United States southern border in El Paso. The president is scheduled to arrive in El Paso Sunday afternoon before traveling on to Mexico City to meet with North American leaders on Monday and Tuesday. 
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackers strike 3 times in 70 minutes in West Loop, Near North Side

Chicago — Armed carjackers stole three vehicles in just over an hour on Thursday afternoon in the West Loop and on the Near North Side, according to Chicago police. A 6-year-old girl was inside one of the cars when the hijackers struck. Initial indications were that the three crimes might be related.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
139K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy