Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
Teen Escapes Vehicle That Crashes Through Ice on Minnesota Lake

Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager was able to escape a pick-up he was driving that crashed through the ice on a northern Minnesota lake Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake shortly after 11 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, MN was operating a Ram Pick-up with a snow plow on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, causing the truck to go through the ice along the southern shore of the lake.
Minnesota Senator Says Pot Will Be Legalized This Year

People will certainly argue, some may shout, but one Minnesota DFL Senator says pot will be legalized this year. What's the Actual Bill Introduced to Legalize Adult-Use Pot?. You can read the entire bill here: (click to download H. F. No. 100 PDF), but here's the start of the bill certain to cause a lot of debate across Minnesota in 2023.
Minnesota’s Most Bizarre Laws: Folklore, Fiction and Fact

My goal is to break as few laws as possible. I don't look good in stripes. The challenge is staying up to speed on Minnesota's laws, regulations and restrictions. Ignorance isn't an excuse. Laws change over time, and it's difficult to weed through a myriad of obcure laws on the books to see what is current, and what "unusual" laws have lapsed.
Is It Legal To Use Human Remains As Compost In Iowa?

There are people who are looking into alternative burial options for when they kick the bucket. This one that we're about to dive into is actually not completely legal in many states. The state of New York just legalized something called natural organic reduction. It's more commonly called "human composting."
Jackpot for Lottery Game Played in Minnesota Now Over $1 Billion

Undated (KROC-AM News)- There was once again not a jackpot winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions Drawing. That means the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has now risen to $1.1 billion. It’s the fourth time in the game’s 20-year history the jackpot has eclipsed the $1 billion mark. The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated to be $568.7 million.
Sun Country Airlines is Now Offering $39 Flights From Minnesota

If you're already getting a case of cabin fever, Sun Country Airlines just made it pretty affordable to book a trip out of Minnesota. Early to mid-January in the North Star State can sometimes be a dreary time of the year. The holiday season is over, it's cold and snowy, and there are several months of winter staring us in the face. So if you've got the itch to book a vacation, Sun Country Airlines is offering flights out of the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes... for less than $40!
The Great Minnesota Winter Wiper Debate: Up or Down?

If you have to park your vehicle outside when it's going to snow, do you leave the windshield wipers up or down?. The wipers up/wipers down debate has been around for a while. It's a debate that's been around pretty much since automobiles have been around here in Minnesota and in other states where winter brings snow and ice: if you have to park your vehicle outside, should you leave your windshield wipers up or down when wintery weather is in the forecast?
Minnesota Man Killed After Exiting His Vehicle Following Spinout

Clearwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maple Lake, MN man was killed after being struck by a pick-up truck along a central Minnesota highway Tuesday. The State Patrol’s incident report says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp was walking along the right shoulder of Hwy. 24 about 23 miles southeast of St. Cloud when he was struck by a southbound Ford F-150 around 7:15 p.m. Troopers say Hollencamp died at the scene.
Man sentenced after drug busts net 70 pounds of meth

A man who admitted to coordinating a major South Dakota drug ring has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison. Noel Rivera of Obregon, Mexico transported large amounts of methamphetamine from Arizona and other states to South Dakota, according to the South Dakota District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also helped coordinate the storage and distribution of the drugs once they arrived in South Dakota.
