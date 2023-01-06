Rain, high surf batter coastal communities; flooding avoided thus far

Concerns still high in Seal Beach with high surf predicted along coast 02:26

The coast was among the many regions battered by rain when both an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone hit California overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

As the storm moves out of the area, flooding concerns remain high however with high surf expected come Friday.

Some light flooding occurred in beach parking lots, though precautions taken by residents seemed to have curbed major impact thus far.

City officials implemented their annual sand berm on the beach in hopes of protecting homes and businesses along the shore.

Life guards, volunteers and city workers were busy overnight filling sandbags and building additional berms in problem areas, taking the extra precautions after considerable flooding in September of last year, when a rare hurricane, Hurricane Kay, hit the coast.

Even with the preparations, some water began to seep into the Beach House restaurant.

"My partners and I, we though, 'What are we gonna do?,'" said Rosie Ritchie, one of the owning partners of the eatery. "We know the berms are there, but they didn't really do a good job last time."

Their patio was still under construction during September's hurricane, pushing back their grand opening by two months.

"The journey has been long," Ritchie said. "We were so excited to open and we did."

The threat of additional flooding has her and many others on edge in Seal Beach, especially with high surf warnings in effect through Friday, where some waves were expected to reach up to 12 feet.