a Stranger Things star, revealed he is gay on social media on Thursday afternoon. In a TikTok clip from Jan. 5, the 18-year-old actor wrote over the video. "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was, 'we know.'" The video shows him mouthing the words of a woman, saying, "You know it never was that serious, it was never that serious, quite frankly, we will never be that serious." In July, Noah confirmed that Will Byers, the character he portrays on Stranger Things, is gay and in love with his best friend, Mike Wheeler, admitting that he previously avoided spoilers by steering clear of discussions on the subject. The actor recently shared his experiences growing up alongside his onscreen persona and the significance of his sexuality's "slow arc" in an interview.

3 DAYS AGO