Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
NASHVILLE, TN
davidsonlocal.com

Fatal crash leads to 3 deaths, 1 in critical condition

{An image circulating on social media to show community support}. Although names have not officially been released, family, friends and classmates mourn the deaths of three victims killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County. The crash occurred on Friday, Jan 6, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road....
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Critical injuries in 3-car wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Update, 8 p.m.: Fort Campbell Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:50 p.m.: Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:10 p.m.: At least two people were critically injured in the wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They were being taken by medical helicopter to Nashville, according to Clarksville Now news partner Dash 10 Media.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Walnut Street Bridge Open To Traffic

The Walnut Street Bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been opened to traffic after replacement work began nearly eight months ago. The new bridge has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk on the east side of the bridge and will handle nearly 8,000 vehicles a day according to state transportation officials.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Boil Water Advisory For Part Of Old Fruit Hill Road

The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between customer along a section of Old Fruit Hill Road and some adjoining roads. Christian County Water District officials say the advisory includes addresses from 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rRoad. It also includes all addresses on Wade Road, Polete Lane, and Leo Cook Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Woman's Body Found Floating At 4 Corners Marina Sunday Morning

(La Vergne, TN) A woman's body was found floating in Percy Priest Lake around 10:00 o'clock Sunday (1/8/2023) morning. Officials say that her body was near the Four Corners Marina on the LaVergne / Davidson County line. Metro Nashville Police and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the call that...
LA VERGNE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Reported Missing In Christian County

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

One in critical condition following overnight shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An overnight shooting near Nashville on Saturday has left one victim critically injured. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place just after midnight on Harding Place and Nolensville Road. One adult victim was confirmed to be critically injured following the incident. The shooting...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen

Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

