Iowa's best wrestlers: Meet the state's top 132-pounders

Osage's Anders Kittleson (Photo by Ginnie Coleman)

By Dana Becker

Over the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at Iowa’s top wrestlers by weight class. Today, we examine the best 126-pounders.

These lists are primarily based on where the wrestlers competed last season.

McKinley Robbins, Greene County, senior

A future Oregon State Beaver, Robbins entered his final prep season with a record of 127-6. He committed to Oregon State during the summer and will look for his second state title after going 34-0 and claiming gold in Class 2A as a sophomore. Last year, he finished 45-4 and was the runner-up.

Gable Porter, Underwood, senior

Porter went unbeaten as a junior, finishing 46-0 and atop the Class 1A 132-pound bracket as the state champion. THe year prior, he posted a record of 13-1 and finished as the runner-up.

Anders Kittelson, Osage, junior

After placing second to conclude his freshman campaign at Crestwood with a 29-1 record, Kittelson joined the Osage program last year and was fourth in Class 2A, going 31-2 overall.

Kane Naaktgeboren, Linn-Mar, junior

Part of one of the top brother tandems in the state, Naaktgeboren has twice qualified for state, and twice finished in the Top 5. He was fifth as a freshman in Class 3A, going 11-4, following that up with a special 39-2 record and third place medal.

Brody Neighbor, Alburnett, senior

Neighbor earned his first state medal last year, placing fourth in Class 1A with a record of 48-0. As a sophomore, he was 41-6 and reached the state tournament.

Tycho Carmichael, Bettendorf, sophomore

For his first season as a high school wrestler, Carmichael made it memorable. He finished 33-6 overall and qualified for state, lacing fourth in Class 3A.

Ty Solverson, Boone, junior

Twice Solverson has qualified for the state championships, and after being knocked out as a freshman, he made the podium last year. The Toreador was fifth in Class 3A, winning 35 matches. He entered the year with a record of 61-17.

Donovan Card, Norwalk, senior

Card made the most of his opportunity last year, placing eighth overall in Class 3A with a record of 31-8.

Caleb Olson, Union LaPorte City, junior

As just a sophomore, Olson worked his way to a record of 46-6 and placed fifth in Class 2A.

Aiden Flora, Adel-ADM, junior

Flora put together a respectable sophomore campaign, winning 27 matches and putting himself on the Class 2A podium by placing eighth.

Tiernan Boots, Lisbon, sophomore

Part of a strong group of wrestlers for the Lions, Boots finished with a record of 37-14 overall that included wins at state that led him to fifth in Class 1A.

Charlie Veit, East Sac County, junior

Veit made the most of his state experience last winter, finishing seventh overall in Class 1A. The Indian wrestler had a record of 36-8.

Kyler Scranton, Iowa City West, junior

Both of Scranton’s first two seasons on the mat at West have resulted in appearances in Des Moines at state. However, he has yet to secure a medal despite winning 37 matches overall.

Cael Meacham, Indianola, senior

After reaching the state tournament a year ago with a record of 34-12, Meacham will try to do the same this year while also earning a medal.

Logan Gard, Dallas Center-Grimes, senior

It can be difficult just getting to state, and Gard was able to navigate the tricky postseason waters and do just that as a junior with a record of 19-8.

Cason Miller, Fairfield, sophomore

Miller’s freshman season included a record of 24-5 and trip to the state wrestling tournament.

Kale Hansen, Monticello, senior

With a record of 38-12 overall, Hansen earned himself a ticket to state last year.

Luke Spaur, Knoxville, senior

Spaur entered state as a junior last year with a glistening record. He ended it without a medal despite winning 45 of his 48 matches.

Easton O’Brien, Alta-Aurelia, senior

A multi-sport athlete, O’Brien punched his ticket to state last winter as a junior. He was involved in an eye-popping 60 matches, winning 41 of them.

Dustin Dawson, Eagle Grove, senior

The tradition has returned to Eagle Grove following a rough run. Dawson helped with that last year, qualifying for state with a record of 34-15.

Kolt Knaack, North Tama, sophomore

Knaack’s freshman year included a record of 41-6 and an appearance at the state tournament.

Carlos Valenzuela, Highland, senior

Not bad for a season last year for Valenzuela, as he reached the state field and finished with 33 wins.

Riley Radke, Missouri Valley, junior

Still a growing wrestler, Radke went 34-14 as a sophomore last winter and qualified for state.

Taven Moore, Riverside, sophomore

In his first varsity season, Moore won 30 matches and reached state.

Tyler Orzechowski, Kingsley-Pierson, senior

With his final prep year here, Orzechowski will look to return to state after qualifying last year with a record of 36-14.