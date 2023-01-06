All is quiet on the LIV Golf front. You’re allowed to feel uneasy about it. After six months of thumping its chest and splashing onto the pro golf scene, where a day didn’t pass without new commentary on the upstart tour, we find ourselves in 2023 in a bit of a holding pattern, waiting for information. LIV has completely quieted down, for the moment at least. And for the PGA Tour loyalist, it’s a welcome reprieve. For the LIV faithful, it serves to wonder what exactly is on the way.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO