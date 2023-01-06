Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Spieth politely let a golf fan know his gambling chatter was a little loud after sinking a putt
Jordan Spieth is no fool. He knows a good percentage of fans at the golf course have their own stakes on the results of the game he’s playing. He’d probably just appreciate it if they didn’t talk about their bets so loud that he can hear it while attempting to putt.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions
Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth had an interesting response to a ‘disrespectful’ question over his putting
Despite being one of the most entertaining players to listen to on the course, Jordan Spieth would probably not want to have his short-range putting the main talking point of his round. Throughout 2022, the three-time major champion continued to dazzle with his short game at times, something he continued...
Golf.com
LIV Golf has gone mostly quiet. That’s new
All is quiet on the LIV Golf front. You’re allowed to feel uneasy about it. After six months of thumping its chest and splashing onto the pro golf scene, where a day didn’t pass without new commentary on the upstart tour, we find ourselves in 2023 in a bit of a holding pattern, waiting for information. LIV has completely quieted down, for the moment at least. And for the PGA Tour loyalist, it’s a welcome reprieve. For the LIV faithful, it serves to wonder what exactly is on the way.
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
Golf Digest
Former major champ reveals weight-loss diet that helped him shed 30 pounds in less than five months
KAPALUA, Hawaii — As the PGA Tour season was nearing completion last August, Keegan Bradley found he was missing his younger self. So, he decided that he needed to find a way to make a part of himself go missing. About 30 pounds worth. It was at the BMW...
Ben Crenshaw Concerned About Masters Media Circus With LIV Golfers At Augusta
Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw worried about LIV Golf saga spilling over at Augusta
Jeopardy! fans spot glaring show error about champ Ray LaLonde’s winning streak
JEOPARDY! has celebrated ongoing champion Ray LaLonde with a glaring error on their website, leaving fans cracking jokes across the board. The 13-time winner was heralded as eligible for their 2023 Tournament of Champions in an odd all-caps font. Former contestant Joey Levarias spotted the gaffe and wrote to Twitter:
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Mallory Edens: 5 Things About Bucks Owner’s Daughter Who’s Been Linked To Aaron Rodgers
In 2023, the internet speculated whether Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens were dating. Aaron and Mallory attended a December 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game together. Mallory is the daughter of Wes Edens, one of the Bucks’ co-owners. Aaron Rodgers caused a stir when he turned 39 in December 2022. The...
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii — (AP) — Jon Rahm began the bold new year on the PGA Tour by coming from seven shots behind to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday with plenty of help from Collin Morikawa, who had a spectacular wipeout even by Maui standards. Rahm...
Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players’ ’wives
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm’s wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation’s best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
Jeopardy! players suffer brutal start to game with no correct answers before champ Patrick Curran pulls off shocking win
JEOPARDY! contestants have suffered a brutal start to the game on Friday with zero correct answers. Fans thoughts the players “were trying to lose” before champ Patrick Curran pulled off another eye-opening win. On Friday’s episode of Jeopardy! current champ Patrick, who is a consultant, faced Reuben D’Souza,...
Scary Video Shows PGA Tour Venue Under Water in Vicious Storm
Monterey Peninsula Country Club is repairing damages from recent coastal storms.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players
The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
Golf.com
Want to hit a wedge that spins on the green? Do this, says Top 100 Teacher
Hitting a wedge with spin is one of those shots that makes you look like a real player. It’s a great shot to have in your arsenal, not only because it can help you score, but also because it’s a shot that will wow your playing companions every time.
Golf Digest
How to spot if Jordan Spieth is about to miss—or make—a nervy short putt
Jordan Spieth might be the most exciting golfer to watch in the game today. He's capable of some impossibly good recovery shots, as he wasted no time in showing us on Thursday in his 2023 debut at the Sentry Tournament of Champions …. But of course, excitement is predicated on...
thegolfnewsnet.com
LIV Golf franchise head Matt Goodman has left the organization
The man who was tasked with business development around LIV Golf's franchise model has left the organization. Sports Business Journal reports Matt Goodman, whose role was selling the 12 franchises that LIV Golf has created, departed the Saudi-backed company in recent weeks. The timing isn't exactly clear, but it does appear to have been precipiated by the exit of now-former LIV Golf Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla.
Comments / 0