golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions

Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
KAHULUI, HI
Golf.com

LIV Golf has gone mostly quiet. That’s new

All is quiet on the LIV Golf front. You’re allowed to feel uneasy about it. After six months of thumping its chest and splashing onto the pro golf scene, where a day didn’t pass without new commentary on the upstart tour, we find ourselves in 2023 in a bit of a holding pattern, waiting for information. LIV has completely quieted down, for the moment at least. And for the PGA Tour loyalist, it’s a welcome reprieve. For the LIV faithful, it serves to wonder what exactly is on the way.
HAWAII STATE
NBC Sports

Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
BOSTON, MA
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheStreet

Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players

The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
Golf Digest

How to spot if Jordan Spieth is about to miss—or make—a nervy short putt

Jordan Spieth might be the most exciting golfer to watch in the game today. He's capable of some impossibly good recovery shots, as he wasted no time in showing us on Thursday in his 2023 debut at the Sentry Tournament of Champions …. But of course, excitement is predicated on...
thegolfnewsnet.com

LIV Golf franchise head Matt Goodman has left the organization

The man who was tasked with business development around LIV Golf's franchise model has left the organization. Sports Business Journal reports Matt Goodman, whose role was selling the 12 franchises that LIV Golf has created, departed the Saudi-backed company in recent weeks. The timing isn't exactly clear, but it does appear to have been precipiated by the exit of now-former LIV Golf Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla.

