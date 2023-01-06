ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How 49ers Pro Bowl Safety can Rebound From Recent Poor Performances

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
 3 days ago

A Pro Bowl season is starting to end as an atrocious one for 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga. Here is how he can rebound.

Talanoa Hufanga hit the ground running in the first half of the season.

It became immediately clear that he was an upgrade over Jaquiski Tartt whom he replaced. Hufanga tallied four interceptions in the first 10 games of the season, which has been unheard from a 49ers safety for years. The impact Hufanga has made as a run defender, outfield safety, but most importantly as a playmaker has given the 49ers defense a boost. It is why he earned a Pro Bowl nod this season.

Unfortunately, Hufanga has not looked like a Pro Bowler in the last several weeks. Every game in the last month or so, Hufanga has been allowing touchdowns in his coverage. It wouldn't be so bad if he was generating picks, but he hasn't had one since Week 10. Everything has gone downhill for him since Tyreek Hill burned him in the Miami game. Hufanga has to clean up his act.

He has to clean up his eyes," said Ryans. "It's too many big plays we're giving up and Huf knows that. You have to clean up your eyes, especially when you're protecting us in the back end. You're the eraser for us. Your eyes can't be dirty, you can't be in the back field and he knows that and he has to get better at it.”

Safeties cannot be caught in a trance, which is what it is when Hufanga locks into the backfield. Concentration, awareness, and discipline are critical for a safety because they are the last line of a defense. They are the safety net, so mistakes cannot be afforded. When mistakes are made, you end up with touchdowns surrendered each and every week like he has. These flaws that Hufanga is showcasing right now are the exact same ones from last season.

It looked like he had a handle on that by developing out of it. But right now he's been on a slide of regression from his high-level of play. It is correctable. He's shown it before in the first half of the season. Hufanga just needs to get back to what he did going into training camp and into the season. The only issue now he is has to get back into that form quickly with the playoffs near.

Hufanga cannot continue this slide in elimination games or it could cost the 49ers.

