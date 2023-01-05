Read full article on original website
Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
Man beaten in midday robbery at Financial District subway station; 2 sought
Two thieves beat and robbed a man in the middle of the afternoon at a Lower Manhattan subway station, police said Monday as they released images of the suspects.
Suspect in Manhattan shelter stabbing allegedly chased victim until she collapsed: DA
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman sprayed air freshener at her roommate in a Manhattan shelter before she allegedly stabbed her to death, officials said Monday. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested in December after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
NYPD: Man, 23, stabbed on Staten Island; suspect remains at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed early Monday morning in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The assault occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at 56 Roxbury St., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by the police is...
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down in Rockaway Parkway Apartment was Dead for Hours Before Body was Discovered
A Brooklyn man was shot to death during a violent raid in his apartment, police and the victim’s roommate said Saturday. Jermaine Desaussure, known by his friends as “Light,” was dead for hours when he was found curled up on the floor of the Park Manor apartment on Rockaway Parkway […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Intoxicated driver crashes into 3 people unloading car in Brooklyn
The three victims were unloading a parked car at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th Street in Borough Park around 1:15 a.m. when an oncoming 2021 Hyundai sedan crashed into the back of their car.
bkreader.com
Deliveryman Beaten and Robbed While Delivering Food in Brooklyn: NYPD
A delivery worker was attacked and robbed in Brooklyn last month, police said on Saturday. A 42-year-old man was delivering food near 1590 East New York Avenue on Dec. 13th, 2022, […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
Man sought after $30K stolen in Brooklyn burglary spree: police
The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect who has been on a Brooklyn burglary spree since late December, stealing more than $30,000 in cash.
Police asking for help identifying woman found wandering near Cross Bronx Expressway
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a woman who was found wandering the streets of the Bronx Monday morning.
Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
NBC New York
$300K Payday for Thieving Trio After Distracting Guard Outside NYC Bank
Three men are on the run after police say they stole $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Chase Bank in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. The brazen daytime robbery occurred around 1 p.m. in Sunset Park at the corner of 8th Avenue and 55th Street. Investigators say two of the...
norwoodnews.org
On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges
A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
Man, 27, dies days after being stabbed during dispute over $10 in Brooklyn
Police are investigating the stabbing of a 27-year-old man who died days after he was in an argument on a Brooklyn street, authorities said.
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
Cops flood into Upper West Side after shot fired during wild police pursuit, NYPD says
An Upper West Side car stop by police ended with three men in cuffs — one charged with attempted murder — after a wild pursuit in which a gunshot was fired, the NYPD said Saturday. Scores of cops flooded into Riverside Park on Friday afternoon in a crazed scene that shattered the peace of the normally quiet neighborhood. Officers were initially responding to a report of shots fired at a car on ...
localsyr.com
Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD
BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Police searching for 4 men who beat and robbed delivery worker at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Police are searching for four men or boys who robbed and beat a 42-year-old delivery worker at a NYCHA housing complex in last month. The group jumped the man at the Howard Houses in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to police.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery. The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
