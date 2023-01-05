ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

The Fountain Room is Mass Ave’s finest supper club

The Fountain Room, located in Indianapolis’ Bottleworks District, is a supper club with a modern twist. Owner Blake Fogelsong and Executive Chef Andrew Popp joined us today!. We got to taste their Croissant French Toast and Brie Brulee, and they were scrumptious! For more information about The Fountain Room click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Kid-ing with Kayla: Back of the cereal box

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kayla Sullivan, on Kid-ing with Kayla on Monday’s “All Indiana,” continued her discussion on how she’s hoping popular childhood pastimes can replace her son’s screen time. Did you ever look at the back of your cereal box growing up? Sullivan says...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: ‘Problematic’ podcast to spotlight troublesome history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conner Prairie living-history museum in Fishers has launched a new podcast dedicated to history. But, they’re viewing it through a critical lens. In Monday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with the hosts of “This is Problematic.” The podcast will spotlight troublesome history and its ramifications still felt today.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Flea and tick meds in winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by certified veterinary journalist and investigative “Pet Pals TV” reporter, Tom Dock.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

63 years of history: Mug-N-Bun drive-in for sale in Speedway

SPEEDWAY — For 63 years, homemade root beer and cheeseburgers have won over generations of race fans and Hoosiers served from a humble drive-in located a stone’s throw away from the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. But now, the historic slice of Americana located near 10th and Lynhurst is...
SPEEDWAY, IN
WISH-TV

Doctor warns about home-schooling kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Bison loose,’ Noblesville Fire Department warns

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — This isn’t an alert you often see from an Indiana fire department. “There are bison loose near 161st Street east of Hazel Dell Parkway. Please use alternative routes so they can be safely returned to their home. ,” the Noblesville Fire Department said in...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fire damages 2 homes near Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two homes near Fountain Square were damaged Monday morning when a fire that started in the first home jumped to the second, Indianapolis firefighters said. At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a house fire at Hartford and Sanders Streets....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

No signs of arctic air as central Indiana’s average coldest days approach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has had a warmer-than-average start to the new year. We are approaching the average coldest time of the year for Indianapolis. The coldest average high temperature of 36 — rounded to the nearest whole number — stretches from Jan. 4-27. Average temperature, which takes into account both the average high and average low, is the coldest from Jan. 18-21 at 28 degrees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

