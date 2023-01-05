Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
The Fountain Room is Mass Ave’s finest supper club
The Fountain Room, located in Indianapolis’ Bottleworks District, is a supper club with a modern twist. Owner Blake Fogelsong and Executive Chef Andrew Popp joined us today!. We got to taste their Croissant French Toast and Brie Brulee, and they were scrumptious! For more information about The Fountain Room click here.
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: Back of the cereal box
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kayla Sullivan, on Kid-ing with Kayla on Monday’s “All Indiana,” continued her discussion on how she’s hoping popular childhood pastimes can replace her son’s screen time. Did you ever look at the back of your cereal box growing up? Sullivan says...
WISH-TV
Gillespie Florists offers fresh flowers for colorful post-holiday arrangements
After the holidays are over, your home may be experiencing the winter blues. Sarah Gillespie, Owner of Gillespie Florists and Flower Delivery, has the perfect solution. She brought several arrangements to brighten up your space and mood. Gillespie Florists offers flower delivery to Indianapolis, Avon, and surrounding areas. For more...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: ‘Problematic’ podcast to spotlight troublesome history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conner Prairie living-history museum in Fishers has launched a new podcast dedicated to history. But, they’re viewing it through a critical lens. In Monday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with the hosts of “This is Problematic.” The podcast will spotlight troublesome history and its ramifications still felt today.
WISH-TV
Original owner of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken sets record straight about cleanliness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches at 42nd Street and Post Road was closed six days ago by the Marion County Health Department after a viral video was posted on social media showing simply disgusting conditions. Now, the owner of the original restaurant chain told I-Team 8 that...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Flea and tick meds in winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by certified veterinary journalist and investigative “Pet Pals TV” reporter, Tom Dock.
Signs removed at 42nd & Post restaurant, owner says unsure on reopening
The ‘Jordan’s Fish & Chicken’ sign has been removed from the 42nd and Post Rd. location following the closure of the restaurant by the health department.
cbs4indy.com
63 years of history: Mug-N-Bun drive-in for sale in Speedway
SPEEDWAY — For 63 years, homemade root beer and cheeseburgers have won over generations of race fans and Hoosiers served from a humble drive-in located a stone’s throw away from the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. But now, the historic slice of Americana located near 10th and Lynhurst is...
Tired of copycats, Jordan’s restaurants prepares servings of legal action
INDIANAPOLIS — So far, it’s been a lousy New Year for Moe Eedous, especially this last week. “I did not even sleep. I’m on the phone 24/7 talking to people, reaching lawyers and attorneys getting advice,” Eedous said. Eedous has been dealing with the aftermath of a Far East Side business poaching the name of […]
WISH-TV
‘Ausome Indy’ hosts event at The Ice Rink at Holliday Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ausome Indy is hosting a fun event Sunday for kids with autism in the foster care system at The Ice Rink at Holliday Park. This is Indy’s newest outdoor ice skating rink on the city’s northwest side located at 6363 Spring Mill Road. The...
WISH-TV
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
WISH-TV
‘Bison loose,’ Noblesville Fire Department warns
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — This isn’t an alert you often see from an Indiana fire department. “There are bison loose near 161st Street east of Hazel Dell Parkway. Please use alternative routes so they can be safely returned to their home. ,” the Noblesville Fire Department said in...
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65
INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 Hotels in Indianapolis with Private Hot Tubs | Hotel Options Throughout the City
There are a large number of hotels in the Indianapolis area that include rooms that come complete with their own individual hot tubs. And all of this is a direct result of the fact that Indianapolis has gained such a strong reputation for being the place to go for the ideal weekend getaway.
Owner of troubled chicken & fish restaurant makes statement on TikTok video
The owner of the chicken and fish restaurant on 42nd and Post Rd. has made a statement saying that the food on the floor and mice seen in the viral TikTok video was a misunderstanding.
African American Library Convention pulls out of Indy amid CEO controversy
The NCAAL and BCAL released a statement on the decision being due to the CEO controversy and states that they have determined Indianapolis to be a “inhospitable location.”
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Indiana is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all you can eat restaurant known as La Rosa Mexican.
WISH-TV
Fire damages 2 homes near Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two homes near Fountain Square were damaged Monday morning when a fire that started in the first home jumped to the second, Indianapolis firefighters said. At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a house fire at Hartford and Sanders Streets....
WISH-TV
No signs of arctic air as central Indiana’s average coldest days approach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has had a warmer-than-average start to the new year. We are approaching the average coldest time of the year for Indianapolis. The coldest average high temperature of 36 — rounded to the nearest whole number — stretches from Jan. 4-27. Average temperature, which takes into account both the average high and average low, is the coldest from Jan. 18-21 at 28 degrees.
