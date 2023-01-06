Lakers: LA Exploring Free Agents For 10-Day Contract, Worked Out Veteran Guard Today

Will LA take advantage of its open roster spot?

Today, a big moment arrived for NBA teams looking to make fringe roster additions. Clubs are now officially able to sign players to 10-day contracts, as Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors details.

Your Los Angeles Lakers, who have had an open spot on their standard 15-man roster since waiving bench small forward Matt Ryan last month, have reportedly wasted no time in pursuing their options. Ryan, by the way, is fine if you're worried: the long-range sharpshooter subsequently latched on with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-way deal.

Marc Stein reports that the Lakers are looking into possible new pieces to try out with their one available roster opening. The team already worked out recently-waived Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tyler Dorsey today, Stein and Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports report. Team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and first-year head coach Darvin Ham were both on hand for the workout, Peek notes.

Dorsey, a 6'5" swingman out of the University of Oregon, had been inked to a brief two-way contract with the Mavericks. The 26-year-old ultimately suited up in just three games for the Mavericks, averaging just 2.7 minutes a night. He averaged just three points, albeit on encouraging (low-volume) conversion rates of 80% from the field overall and 50% from deep.

Across 17 contests for the Mavericks' G League affiliate club, the Texas Legends, Dorsey boasted more impressive averages of 24.4 points on .466/.467/.842 shooting splits, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 dimes and 0.8 steals a night.