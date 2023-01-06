Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident
Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized after a swimming accident.
Former Cleveland Browns running back was reportedly injured in a swimming accident where he saved his children from drowning in an ocean.
Hillis was reported to be in critical condition. The children were safe and healthy.
According to an update on Hillis, he is trending in a positive direction.
In 2010 and 2011, Hillis was the lead back for the Browns. His fullback approach helped him run for 1,764 in 23 starts with the Browns.
Hillis is 36 years old and has been out of the NFL since the 2014 season. Any updates will be provided.
