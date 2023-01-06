Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized after a swimming accident.

Former Cleveland Browns running back was reportedly injured in a swimming accident where he saved his children from drowning in an ocean.

Hillis was reported to be in critical condition. The children were safe and healthy.

According to an update on Hillis, he is trending in a positive direction.

In 2010 and 2011, Hillis was the lead back for the Browns. His fullback approach helped him run for 1,764 in 23 starts with the Browns.

Hillis is 36 years old and has been out of the NFL since the 2014 season. Any updates will be provided.

https://youtu.be/OiedWzBuxK0

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

LeBron James Chimes in on Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Performance... Against Commanders

Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game

10 Potential Browns NFL Draft Targets to Watch in College Football Playoff

Jack Conklin's Contract Follows Trend of Previous Browns Extensions

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award