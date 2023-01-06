On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Michael Greiner, Assistant Professor of Management at Oakland University’s School of Business Administration, about Tesla’s struggles to remain at the top of the hill in the electric vehicle market, as well as why the inflation crisis is having a great effect on the middle class than on other socioeconomic classes, according to some reports. Plus, Birmingham Village Players Member-At-Large, Ashley Wickett-Lane joins the program to talk about the 100 seasons of community theater shows, programs and other activities facilitated by the local non-profit!

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO