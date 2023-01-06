ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
civiccentertv.com

Oakland Professor Talks Inflation, Competitive EV Market! | Megacast Interview, January 6, 2023

Megacast host, Tyler Kieft talks to Michael Greiner, Assistant Professor of Management at Oakland University’s School of Business Administration, about Tesla’s struggles to remain at the top of the hill in the electric vehicle market, as well as why the inflation crisis is having a great effect on the middle class than on other socioeconomic classes, according to some reports.
