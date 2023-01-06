Ex Rams WR Torry Holt Named 2023 Hall of Fame Finalist

All-time St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt could finally be making his long-awaited trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Legendary St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023, the organization announced Wednesday.

Holt, a member of the franchise before the relocation back to Los Angeles, was selected sixth overall by the Rams in the 1999 NFL Draft. He wasted no time etching his name into franchise history, as he was a major contributor during his rookie season in a Super Bowl-winning offense that is still famously known as “The Greatest Show on Turf.”



In the 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV win over the Tennessee Titans, Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.



In his second season, Holt established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL. He led the league in receiving yards (1,635) and yards per catch (19.9) and was named to his first-career Pro Bowl.

Holt played for the Rams until 2008 before playing one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished his St. Louis career with seven Pro Bowl nods and one First-Team All-Pro selection.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 9.

