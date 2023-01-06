Peltola says she is willing to help form coalition majority, such as ones they have in the Alaska Legislature

Congresswoman Mary Peltola on Thursday told a public broadcasting reporter that she is willing to form a coalition majority with Republicans. On Thursday night, the House held its 11th vote for Speaker, and for the 11th time, the Republican majority failed to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, Calif., who has been the House GOP leader for years.

“Anything that gets us communicating with each other rather than talking at each other would be a good thing at this point,” she was reported to have told the reporter.

Peltola has voted for the far-left Democrat Hakeem Jeffries 11 times. She said he is still her choice and that she was not enjoying the dysfunction.

“The gridlock over the Speaker vote is not normal or good for anyone. I am not enjoying this – I don’t think anyone is, and Alaskans deserve better,” she reportedly said.

“That said, I have always been willing to work with people regardless of political party. If there are members who want to form a coalition majority like we often see in Alaska, I’m open to discussing that. Anything that gets us communicating with each other rather than talking at each other would be a good thing at this point,” Liz Ruskin reported her saying.

The Democrats have stuck together and Jeffries has 212 votes — six votes short of the 218 voters needed. No Republican has bolted to vote for Jeffries, although Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida on Thursday voted for former President Donald Trump to become speaker.

McCarthy has 200 votes, and 20 Republicans voted for someone else or simply “present.” A historic 12th vote will take place starting Friday at noon, and negotiations are ongoing on Thursday night at the Capitol.

The responses to Peltola’s statement on Twitter were mixed. Some Democrats told her to “hold the line,” and others said that Republicans are insurrectionists who can’t be trusted.

Some of the typical Twitter responses:

“She’s folding already? @RepJeffries is our speaker, he’s won every vote so far. They can get behind him or they can continue to embarrass em themselves and put the country at risk. Call them out!”

“You can’t give the Republicans anything because they certainly aren’t going to be trustworthy with the Democrats. These same Republicans removed the security measures into the House chambers and many supported the insurrection. These Republicans don’t believe in ethics, either.”

“@MaryPeltola enjoyment isn’t an issue. Good governance is— please hold the line with the Dem caucus. Those are the values you were hired by your people to uphold.”

“I am a senior who depends on Medicare and SS. I am a woman who wants to ensure my daughter and granddaughter has the same rights that I have. I support gay and transgender people. Unless there is a Republican that supports all of the above. Hold the line.”

“Stay united! Follow your leader for strategy. Talk to them PRIVATELY about ideas you have for moving forward. Do NOT talk to media (unless this is part of strategy all agreed on). #DemocratsAreUnited“