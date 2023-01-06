Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Related
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins & Tyler Dorsey Among Free Agents Working Out For L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. Much of the focus has been on potential trades, but there is always the possibility of signing someone through free agency. The team is already adding Sterling Brown on a 10-day contract and now another familiar face is getting a look in center DeMarcus Cousins.
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory
3 Players The Memphis Grizzlies Could Trade This Season
Brandon Clarke, Danny Green, and Tyus Jones might be some of the names the Memphis Grizzlies might float on the trade market.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) out again Sunday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Clarke is dealing with left hip soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. Now, he will remain sidelined versus Utah to close out the week. In 35 games this season,...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) out for Week 18's contest against Bengals
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not play in Week 18's contest versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson will miss his fifth straight game after he was ruled out a knee injury. Although Tyler Huntley is also dealing with a shoulder tendinitis, expect the 24-year old to start under center versus a Bengals' team allowing 14.7 FanDuel points per game to his position.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (illness) questionable for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Adams' availability is currently unknown after the Grizzlies' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more time at the five if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (hip) questionable for Phoenix's Sunday matchup against Cleveland
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Paul's availability is currently in question after he was forced to leave on Friday with hip soreness. Expect Damion Lee to see more time at the guard positions alongside Landry Shamet if Paul is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available for Bucks' Friday matchup against Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will be active at home after he was listed as probable with left knee soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 62.8 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 34.9 points, 13.4...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) not listed on Clippers' Sunday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Leonard is on track to return after he sat out one game for injury management purposes. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Leonard to score 42.2 FanDuel points. Leonard's Sunday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) active on Friday night
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nurkic is available on the road despite being listed with an illness. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Nurkic to score 32.6 FanDuel points. Nurkic's Friday projection includes 12.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) remains out for Clippers on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Batum will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Amir Coffey to play an increased role against a Minnesota team 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) out Saturday night for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nance is dealing with right shoulder soreness. He played through it on Friday, but for the second leg of the back-to-back set, he has been listed out. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Washington.
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) won't play Saturday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Poeltl is dealing with left Achilles bursitis. As a result, he has been ruled out of action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Zach Collins and Charles Bassey to see more work down low.
numberfire.com
Dario Saric coming off the bench for Suns on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Saric will move to the bench on Friday with Torrey Craig back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Saric to play 12.2 minutes against the Heat. Saric's Friday projection includes 5.1...
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (hand) questionable Sunday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Smith is dealing with right hand soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (injury management) expected to play in Warriors' Saturday matchup
Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (injury management) is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Iguodala is on track to play on Saturday after he announced on his podcast he would make his season debut against the Magic. Expect the veteran to play bench role versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Montrezl Harrell starting for 76ers Friday in place of sick P.J. Tucker
Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell will start Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. P.J. Tucker has been ruled out of action due to a non-COVID illness. With the veteran sidelined, it'll be Harrell who draws the start down low with Joel Embiid also out. Our models project...
numberfire.com
TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
Comments / 0