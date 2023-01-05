Coding error from DMV incorrectly labels two GPD crashes as fatal

At least two Pitt County crashes in 2022 which the North Carolina DMV reported as fatal actually saw no injuries to drivers and were the result of a coding error, local law enforcement said.

The error updates the number of fatal crashes on Pitt County roadways in 2022 to 21, the same number as in 2021, with the addition of the Dec. 30 wreck on Thomas Langston Road which killed Jane Laughman, 73, of 3417 Providence Place, near her residence.

A spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department said the report of two fatal wrecks investigated by GPD was a coding error on the part of the DMV.

The first incident occurred about 7:38 p.m. Jan. 5, 2022, on Verdant Drive at Jenkins Drive, where a crash report from Greenville police said that a vehicle driven by Ryakeem Devone Blount, 31, of 104 A Brookwood Drive was struck by a car driven by Christtina Uniqe King, 24, of 4864 Calvert St., Grimesland, as Blount attempted to make a left turn onto Verdant Drive. A narrative in the report said Blount told officers he did not see King’s vehicle.

Neither driver was injured nor was a passenger in the car driven by King.

The second report erroneously labeled as fatal details a crash at 7:29 May 10 on Myrtle Street. A narrative in the report from Greenville police said that a car driven by Theodoroe Jacobs Jr., 61, of 309 Watauga Duplex A Avenue, failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling north on Skinner Street and was hit in the rear-side of his vehicle by another car driven by Lakia Antwonete Dixon, 29, of 3940 Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville.

The report said no one was injured in that case either, including a 2-year-old baby girl in Dixon’s vehicle.