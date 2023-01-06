New Florida Panther Matthew Tkachuk selected for next month’s All-Star Game in Sunrise

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been named to the initial 32-man roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Saturday, Feb. 4. He will also participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on the night before.

“Matthew has seamlessly fused with our group from his first day with our organization, bringing consistent compete and a phenomenal attitude to the rink every day,” Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said in a statement. “He emerged as a natural leader in our locker room to complement his exceptional skill and work ethic on the ice. We are thrilled that he will be serving as an ambassador for our franchise as we proudly host the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida.”

It will be Tkachuk’s second appearance in the NHL midseason spectacular, also having made it three years ago.

The 25-year-old was acquired from Calgary in July with the principals going back to the Flames being forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar .

Tkachuk leads the Panthers in goals (20), assists (27), points (47), even-strength goals (15), even-strength points (31), power-play points (16) and shots on goal (134). He required the fewest games (32) to reach the 40-point mark in franchise history, surpassing Pavel Bure (33), and registered the most points through a player’s first 25 (37 points) and 20 games (28 points) with the club.

Fans can head to NHL.com/VOTE to help decide the three remaining players per division (two skaters, one goalie) who will be selected, starting at 9 p.m. Thursday.

For the first time, the fan vote will also feature a Twitter vote, which begins Jan. 12, at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends Jan. 14, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Each fan tweet must include the complete hashtag “#NHLAllStarVote” followed by a player’s full name or a player’s Twitter handle. Only referencing a last name will not count. All Twitter votes will be combined with online vote totals.

The three remaining players for each division will be announced on Jan. 19.

Limited tickets may be released for All-Star weekend. Click here to be informed when available.