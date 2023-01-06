ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Will The Miami Hurricanes Get A Second Wave Of Transfer Portal Commits?

By Alex Donno
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rrql_0k59Wozj00

The Miami Hurricanes have made new offers and have visitors scheduled this weekend from the portal.

The dead period is ending and the Miami Hurricanes are looking to become active players over the final stretch of the winter transfer portal window.

Confirmed Miami visitors this weekend, per 247 Sports, include:

Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers- At 6'3, 332 lbs, he provides the type of profile Miami is looking for to beef up the interior of their defensive line. Rogers recorded 36 tackles and a one and a half sacks with the Wildcats last season. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Per Steve Wiltfong , he will visit LSU right before heading to Coral Gables, and he also plans to visit Alabama and Auburn the following week. Miami will have to beat out some tough competition, here.

Arkansas DT Isaiah Nichols - I can't say it enough, Miami needs more D-tackles! Nichols doesn't excite me as much as Rogers but he's an interesting option. He become a regular starter for the Razorbacks in 2022 and played more snaps than any of their other linemen. He recorded 78 tackles, six tackles for loss and two and a half sacks during his Arkansas career. He has one year of eligibility left.

Iowa cornerback Terry Roberts, Jr - The Canes have less of a need at cornerback, but when you have the opportunity to add veteran leadership and production to a young room, you take it. Roberts has one year of eligibility left. He had an excellent 79.9 coverage grade last season per Pro Football Focus. Roberts' father, Terry Sr, popped into our Locked On Canes live chat on Tuesday and told us his son is going to be a Cane. Let's see if it indeed plays out that way.

In addition to these visitors, Miami has offered Michigan transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr . He's 6'2, 175. Miami has a major need for long, outside receivers. I hope Miami makes a serious push for Cal transfer receiver J. Michael Sturdivant. He caught 65 balls for 755 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. We don't know yet whether or not Miami has offered him but it would seem insane not to.

I would also love to see Miami pursue UCF transfer center Matt Lee . He has two years of eligibility remaining and has been a consistent force on the Golden Knights line of scrimmage. Miami has reportedly been interested in adding another center to compete with Jakai Clark. I asked our colleague Brian Smith, who also covers UCF, what makes Lee special:

On Possible Miami target, UCF Center Matt Lee (; 2:48)

The Hurricanes have just four portal commits so far, from Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen , Washington State linebacker Francisco Mauigoa , Georgia State defensive tackle Thomas Gore and UCF cornerback Davonte Brown .

Some fans have become frustrated that Mario Cristobal hasn't landed a larger number of transfers to this point. I am not. This is a marathon, not a sprint. This window of the portal will stay open until January 18th. The portal will open again for 15 days in May. Several top players have been waiting until after their school's bowl game to make their exit. Others will decide to depart after spring ball. With a limited number of scholarships available, I can respect Miami for taking their time. So far they have focused on quality over quantity.

If the Hurricanes can come away with a tall, veteran wide receiver and another solid defensive tackle, I will consider their portal efforts to be a success. If they can do that plus add a solid center like Lee, I'll be doing cartwheels down Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Miami football signee Mark Fletcher stock up after All-American Bowl

Four-star running back Mark Fletcher who signed with the Miami football program in the class of 2023 improved his stock following his performance in the All-American Game on Saturday per Charles Power of On3. Fletcher showed versatility with an 81-yard touchdown reception where he beat the linebacker. Fletcher is the...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Four thoughts from FAU men's basketball's record-breaking start

Florida Atlantic is partying like it’s 2002. For those wondering, that’s the last time FAU’s men’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament. 7,605 days ago, the 15-seed Owls were defeated by Alabama in the first round of March Madness, marking a relatively quick exit from the tournament. Since then, attempts to add to the lone “NCAA Tournament” banner hanging at FAU’s home stadium have been fruitless.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule

For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Trademark Phrase Makes the Annual Banished Words List for 2023

Here in Miami, language is ever-evolving. The parlance is shifting year-to-year as the kiddos develop new slang and the multicultural smorgasbord that is the Magic City forges its linguistic path. It's custom to hear some Spanish sprinkled in with English to form new phrases such as "pero like," or for a new catchphrase like "mission" or "eating shit" to catch fire.
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

At Least 10 People SHOT Outside Miami Restaurant During Filming Of French Montana Music Video

At least ten people were seriously injured this week after someone opened fire in Florida during the filming of a French Montana music video, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking incident took place at approximately 8 PM Thursday night outside the Miami Gardens restaurant The Licking.According to witnesses who watched the harrowing scene unfold, French Montana was filming a rap video outside the soul food restaurant when the gunfire erupted in the restaurant’s parking lot.Miami police confirmed several people were injured in the shooting but did not specify how many.“We’re still working. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” Miami Gardens Police...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens shooting leaves 1 man dead

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Miami Gardens on Friday night. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the 18000 block of Northwest 41st place. Police received a call about a fight and upon arrival, they spotted a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickleball wars in Fort Lauderdale: Will courts be built on a trash heap? Not quite.

Let’s talk pickleball, that wildly popular game that’s seen explosive growth in the past few years. Fans of the fast-growing sport say South Florida is in desperate need of more places to play. Two guys from Fort Lauderdale, retired entrepreneurs who share players’ frustration in waiting for a court, are on a mission to build what they call a world-class pickleball complex in Snyder Park that ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
600
Followers
721
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy