ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience

By JOHN WAWROW
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZxOD_0k59WFIQ00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday.

Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night's game.

In three days since the Bills were left emotionally devastated as they watched their teammate collapse on the field in Cincinnati, the team’s motto has gone from “Pray for Damar” to “Play for Damar.”

And a rallying message from Hamlin’s father, Mario — delivered to the Bills via a Zoom call on Wednesday — provided another boost as the Bills (12-3) resumed practicing in preparation to host the New England Patriots (8-8) in their season finale on Sunday.

“His message was the team needs to get back to focus on the goals they had set for themselves. Damar would have wanted it that way,” McDermott said during the team's first media availability since Hamlin's life was endangered. “We owe that to Damar, and we owe that to his family.”

Quarterback Josh Allen was particularly inspired by what Hamlin communicated to his bedside nurse upon waking up Wednesday evening. Unable to speak because of an oxygen tube inserted in his mouth, Hamlin asked by writing on a pad of paper if the Bills had beaten the Bengals. (He didn’t know the game was suspended after his injury.)

“As teammates, you love hearing that response, that the first thing on his mind wasn’t, you know, ‘Poor me.’ It was, ‘How are my teammates doing?’” Allen said. “For Damar to go through that and to come out on the other side and still, again, just thinking about his teammates, that’s Damar. That’s who he is.”

Though the 24-year-old Hamlin remains listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his doctors provided encouraging news on his recovery. Aside from being able to communicate, Hamlin has also been able to grip people’s hands.

“So we know that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said. “He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care.”

The test for the Bills now is focusing their attention on returning to the field. It’s yet another challenge during a year filled with adversity for one of the AFC’s best teams.

The last remnants of a blizzard, in which more than 40 people died across the region over Christmas, are still visible in melting snow piles along the region’s streets and in parking lots. The storm was the second to hit Buffalo in a month, with the first one in November forcing the Bills to relocate their home game against Cleveland to Detroit. The Bills also rallied in support of the community in May in the aftermath of a racist shooting spree in which 10 people were killed at a Buffalo supermarket.

McDermott — who sat with Allen at the podium during an emotional, nearly 40-minute news conference — is confident the Bills, much like their community, can once again show their resilience.

“How do I know that we’ll be able to overcome, is we have to. Just like we’ve done many times before, and this city, and the people of western New York that have dealt with what they’ve dealt with. That’s what you do,” McDermott said. “This is what western New York and the fans of the Buffalo Bills, this is what we do.”

The NFL confirmed on Thursday night what had become inevitable: The Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed. While the Bills may be relieved they don't have to return to Cincinnati, removing a game from their schedule creates a new obstacle in their pursuit of the top seed in the AFC. Kansas City (13-3) would now lock up the No. 1 seed by beating Las Vegas on Saturday.

Buffalo had hoped all year to earn home-field advantage and avoid another playoff trip to Kansas City, where it lost a thrilling, back-and-forth divisional playoff matchup in overtime last season. The Bills did their part by beating the Chiefs on the road on Oct. 16.

Under a proposal Thursday from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that was pending approval by clubs, the Bills would indeed escape that return trip.

Goodell proposed that potential AFC Championship meetings between the three teams affected by the canceled game — Buffalo, Kansas City and Cincinnati (11-4) — be played at neutral sites if the team that earned home-field advantage benefited from playing an unequal number of games.

None of those details were of much concern Thursday to McDermott, who said seedings and playoff scenarios took a backseat to the team’s focus on Hamlin’s health. McDermott and Allen were still dealing with the emotional toll of watching medical staff performing CPR on Hamlin.

McDermott had to pause for 10 seconds when discussing the outpouring of worldwide support for Hamlin, whose charitable foundation has received more than $7 million in donations since Monday.

“It’s amazing to me to know the impact that this has had on so many people,” McDermott said, his eyes welling. “And for now, Damar to be awake and his mom to be able to share that with him is incredible.”

Allen said it will be difficult to determine what it will be like for the team to play on Sunday.

“I think for every person, it’s going to be a little bit different. I think putting that helmet back on today was a really good thing for our team,” Allen said. “But I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say some people will be changed forever, you know, after being on the field and witnessing that and feeling those emotions.”

What encouraged the quarterback was a conversation he had with Mario Hamlin after his son was hospitalized on Monday night.

“The only thing he said was: ‘My son’s going to be all right,’” Allen said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ashari Hughes, 16, dies after Desert Oasis High School flag football game

A 16-year-old girl collapsed and died after suffering a medical emergency during a high school flag football game in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, who played for Desert Oasis High School, collapsed around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a home game against Valley High School, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. She was hospitalized and died later that night, the paper said. The tragic episode unfolded just three days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals that was witnessed by millions. Hamlin is now “awake” and showing “remarkable...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Athlon Sports

NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update

No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so.  Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment

After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
ORLANDO, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update

Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
People

Selling Tampa Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson: It 'Was Absolutely Beautiful'

"This is the next step of our beautiful journey together," Sharelle Rosado tells PEOPLE exclusively after the retired NFL player got down on one knee in front of friends and family on Saturday Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson are heading to the altar! The Selling Tampa alum, 35, and the retired NFL player, 44, got engaged on Saturday evening, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. While the pair have been publicly referring to one another as their "fiancé" for some time, Johnson never gave Rosado a ring....
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Zac Taylor, Bengals aren't happy with NFL's coin-flip resolution after canceled game

Zac Taylor isn’t happy with the NFL’s coin-flip decision. The NFL approved several adjustments to its playoff rules on Friday in the wake of the Cincinnati Bengals’ canceled game with the Buffalo Bills after Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night. That game, which had real playoff implications, was officially ruled a “no contest.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Action News Jax

Fans denounce Steelers’ behavior after apparent mock CPR celebration

PITTSBURGH — An on-field celebration after a successful sack has attracted public criticism of the Steelers. With less than 2 minutes left in the game Sunday, Pittsburgh Steeler Alex Highsmith tackled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. In a video posted to social media by several fans, a teammate comes up to Highsmith and, before helping him stand, appears to mimic performing CPR on him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Action News Jax

Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury after 1 playoff berth in 4 seasons

Less than two weeks after Texas Tech fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, he agreed to become USC's offensive coordinator. You don't take that job if you have any idea that you're about to become a hot name for NFL head-coaching jobs. Maybe the Arizona Cardinals shouldn't have tried to get...
Action News Jax

Jags fan of the year ready to roll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re less than 24-hours away before the Jaguars take on the Titans in a win-and-in game. The Jaguars control their own destiny, and a victory would crown them AFC South Champs. TIAA Bank Field is going to be rocking tomorrow with fans from Duval and beyond.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

HOUSTON — (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
HOUSTON, TX
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
125K+
Followers
147K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy