Cincinnati, OH

WHIO Dayton

Cincinnati Bengals announce opponents for 2023 season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their opponents for the 2023 season, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Bengals share how to get refunded for canceled game against Buffalo Bills. With the Bengals winning the AFC North for the second straight year, they will face the...
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tayler Scott to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Scott joins the Dodgers organization after electing free agency upon being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies last month. Scott had been with the Phillies since September, when they claimed...
Fox 19

41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
NBC4 Columbus

Bengals react to NFL playoff changes

Bengals defensive backs Eli Apple and Mike Hilton react to the NFL's playoff changes and potential coin flip for home game against Baltimore. Bengals defensive backs Eli Apple and Mike Hilton react to the NFL's playoff changes and potential coin flip for home game against Baltimore. The Spectrum Jan. 8,...
WAFB

Burrow, Chase, Bengals host Ravens on WAFB

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU players Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, along with the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals, return to action following the cardiac arrest and collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bengals (11-4) will host the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) on Sunday, Jan. 8, at noon...
247Sports

Cincinnati vs #2 Houston Preview

The Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5) return home to host the #2 Houston Cougars (15-1) on Sunday afternoon. Wes Miller and the team ended a two game road swing on a high note but now face the ultimate test inside of Fifth Third Arena at 3pm on ESPN. Most of the bad...
Yardbarker

White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal

The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
Yardbarker

Rangers Sign Two to Minor-League Deals

The Texas Rangers announced the signing of two players — both to minor-league contracts — as they continue to build depth for spring training. They are outfielder Joe McCarthy and catcher/first baseman Ryan Gold. McCarthy will be a non-roster invitee to Major League spring training, while Gold will go directly to minor-league camp.
FOX Sports

Mariners acquire right-hander Justin Topa from Brewers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners on Saturday acquired Justin Topa from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Joseph Hernandez in a trade of right-handed pitchers. Topa, who turns 32 on March 7, went 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Brewers last season. Topa also went 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 17 appearances with Triple-A Nashville.
WHIO Dayton

Community Blood Center offering chance to win Bengals playoff tickets

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is offering those who donate blood during a time of “critical need” a chance to win tickets to a Cincinnati Bengals playoff game. Everyone who registers to donate between Jan. 7 through Jan. 14 at any CBC blood drive or Dayton CBC donation center will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals’ first playoff game.
