Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros sets saves record, selected for 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
Golden Knights activate Jonathan Marchessault, Alec Martinez off IR
The Vegas Golden Knights have activated two key players off of injured reserve: Jonathan Marchessault and Alec Martinez. These activations come after it was reported earlier Saturday that both players were nearing returns. Marchessault, 32, has missed six straight games with a lower-body injury. When healthy, he’s among the best...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
Nashville Predators play-by-play voice Pete Weber explains upcoming surgery
Nashville Predators play-by-play announcer Pete Weber opened up about his recent medical diagnosis and upcoming surgery in a story published to NHL.com on Saturday. According to the website, Weber was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder that occurs when the ventricles in the brain become filled with too much brain fluid.
CBS Sports
Predators' Juuse Saros sets franchise record 64 saves in win against Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes peppered Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros with shots at a historic clip on Thursday, but it didn't seem to matter. Saros recorded a Predators franchise record 64 saves in a 5-3 win over the Hurricanes. Saros stopped 64-of-67 shots and racked up the third-most saves in NHL...
markerzone.com
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
FOX Sports
Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has...
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Elmer Soderblom
With both Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina both nearing returns to action, the Detroit Red Wings have made a roster decision. On Sunday afternoon, the Red Wings announced they have assigned LW Elmer Soderblom to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In 21 games with the Red Wings during his rookie campaign, Soderblom has recorded five goals and three assists. He scored the game-winning goal on New Year’s Eve against the Ottawa Senators.
FOX Sports
Blues host the Flames after Schenn's 2-goal game
Calgary Flames (19-14-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-18-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Calgary Flames after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues' 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild. St. Louis is 20-18-3 overall and 7-8-2...
FOX Sports
Buffalo takes on Philadelphia following overtime victory
Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -221, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime. Buffalo has a...
FOX Sports
Rangers face the Wild in a non-conference matchup
Minnesota Wild (22-14-3, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-12-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild face off in an out-of-conference matchup. New York is 9-7-4 in home games and 22-12-7 overall. The Rangers have conceded 111 goals...
NHL
Mullett Magic: Coyotes Using Temporary Home to Gain Edge Over Opponents
Loud, electric atmosphere contributes to 'fun' environment for players and fans alike. It didn't take long for the Arizona Coyotes to make themselves right at home at Mullett Arena. So much, so, in fact, it's already become a downright tough place to play. Fresh off a four-game road trip, the...
