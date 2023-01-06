Sleek is the name of the game for this convertible Corvette. The late 1960s were a great time for the Chevrolet Corvette as it was a time when the car really came into its own. Big power figures, great sleek styling, and some truly fantastic performance engineering made the third generation Corvette one of true excellence. One of the best examples of these features is this model, built in 1968. Currently, the Corvette is up for auction which means that you might be able to see these options for yourself.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 11 MINUTES AGO