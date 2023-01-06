ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

The NBA's 10 Biggest Disappointments Halfway Through 2022-23

As much as numbers and data have overtaken the NBA discourse, every season is still driven by narrative. We form expectations before each campaign, and then we get to see whether the actual storylines square with the ones we've prewritten in our heads. Because it's so easy to get swept...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: John Collins for Beasley, Vanderbilt Trade Discussed by Hawks, Jazz

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has often been mentioned in trade rumors, and the Utah Jazz are the latest team to show interest, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for [Malik] Beasley and [Jarred] Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework," Fischer reported.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Ranks at Season's Midway Point

With another week of NBA action in the rearview, it's becoming increasingly clear that this season is the most talent-rich and parity-driven in recent memory. The Celtics' league-leading plus-6.3 net rating is well shy of the average high of 8.6 over the last five seasons. A whopping 22 teams in 2022-23 are between plus-4.0 and minus-2.0. On any given night, it seems like just about anyone can beat anyone. And some of that is driven by the absurd individual heights players are proving themselves capable of reaching.
Bleacher Report

NBA Scouts: Victor Wembanyama's Potential Weaknesses Are Shot Consistency, Passing

Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall 2023 NBA draft prospect and arguably the most highly touted basketball player entering the Association since LeBron James in 2003. That doesn't preclude the 19-year-old from improving upon some aspects of his game, and scouts have noticed some things he can work...
Bleacher Report

NBA Insider Notebook: Jae Crowder 'Confused and Hurt' by Situation in Phoenix

NEW YORK — The Phoenix Suns are spiraling, having lost eight of their past 10 contests. Injuries to Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (meniscus), and Cameron Payne (foot sprain) have derailed any opportunity for momentum and prompted the team to plummet in the standings. Defensive star...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Report: Kyle Korver Finalizing Contract with Hawks to Serve as Assistant GM

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing an agreement with Kyle Korver to make him an assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Korver spent five seasons with the Hawks and appeared in 332 games for the team. Having retired after the 2019-20 season, he returned to Atlanta as the director of player affairs and development.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Spurs Set NBA Attendance Record of Over 68K in Alamodome vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

An NBA record 68,323 fans watched the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Friday. Record. Breaking. Atmosphere.<br><br>The official attendance tonight for Spurs-Warriors in the Alamodome is 68,323 😱 <a href="https://t.co/hjQl75f6Dv">pic.twitter.com/hjQl75f6Dv</a>. ESPN @espn. Incredible scene in the Alamodome 😮<br><br>Warriors-Spurs now on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/b8lX5efyaK">pic.twitter.com/b8lX5efyaK</a>...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Report: Former Lakers G Mac McClung Accepts Invitation to 2023 Dunk Contest

Mac McClung, currently a member of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, has agreed to participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Per Charania, he'll join Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Jersey from 2007-08 MVP Season Could Auction for $7M

A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season could fetch as much as $7 million at auction. Sothebys told TMZ Sports the jersey, which is also signed by the late Lakers legend, is the "most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction." According to their website, Bryant scored 645 points in 25 games wearing the jersey.
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Biggest Needs at 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The Golden State Warriors remain as hard as ever to figure out with only a month remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline. Their Christmas Day victory over the Memphis Grizzlies keyed an impressive five-game winning streak that came with Stephen Curry sidelined. Then, they lost to the rebuilding duo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

