Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell
LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
KOKI FOX 23
Kansas man barricades himself inside metal shop, refuses arrest
CHERRYVALE, Kan. — On Thursday at around 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Detectives and agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI), arrived at a Cherryvale, Kansas residence off County Road to serve a felony warrant. Upon arrival, agents and detectives were initially planning to serve a felony rape of...
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
fourstateshomepage.com
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
KYTV
Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week. According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
koamnewsnow.com
Man arrested and charged in Armed Robbery of Wheaton Fastrip
WHEATON, Mo. - Chief Clint Danforth of the Wheaton Police Dept tells KOAM's Shannon Becker they have arrested and now charged a man for the Armed Robbery of Fastrip in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 5, 2023. "We received more than 50 tips," he tells KOAM's Shannon Becker....
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to his second homicide in 30 years – how long will his sentence be this time?
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in connection to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran. Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and felon in possession of a firearm.
koamnewsnow.com
Mail truck overturns, rear-ended in crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - About 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, reports of a mail truck involved in a crash just north of Carl Junction along County Road 270 alerted Jasper County Emergency 911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
koamnewsnow.com
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
KAKE TV
Kansas woman sentenced to prison, ordered to pay over $500,000 for mistreating elderly person
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KAKE) - A woman from Fort Scott has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $500,000 in restitution for the mistreatment of an elder person. 65-year-old Kenna G. Smith was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder person and ordered to serve 32 months in prison and to pay $510,492.86 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.
WIBW
Ft. Scott woman sentenced for alleged mistreatment of elderly person
BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Fort Scott must pay more than $500,000 in restitution and will have to serve about two and a half years behind bars for allegedly mistreating an elderly person. The office of Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Kenna G. Smith, 65, of...
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg Police: Broadway partially closed due to accident Thursday morning
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - Broadway Street in Pittsburg is partially closed Thursday morning due to an accident involving power lines. Pittsburg Police posted to its Facebook page that Broadway is closed from Ford to Carlton. A photo posted by the department shows a semi-truck under power lines at Cleveland and...
koamnewsnow.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Courtesy Wheaton Police Chief Clint Danforth.
Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
kggfradio.com
Fort Scott Woman Sentenced for Elder Abuse
A Fort Scott woman has been sentenced to prison in an elder abuse case. 65-year-old Kenna G. Smith was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder and ordered to serve 32 months in a Department of Corrections facility and has to pay more than $500,000 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
fortscott.biz
FS Chief of Police Retires in February
Travis Shelton, Chief of Police of the Fort Scott Police Department, will retire next month, after 26 years of service. “My retirement system provides you can retire at age 50, after 25 years service,” Shelton said. “I turn 50 in February.”. “I love Fort Scott and love working...
kggfradio.com
First Baby of New Year at CRMC
The first baby of the new year has been born at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. Waylon Michael Traylor was born on January 2nd to parents Alexis Latta and Gage Traylor. Waylon weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. For having the first baby of the new...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Polar Bear Ride”, a chilly tradition
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Hideout Harley Davidson” kicks off the new year with a chilly tradition. It’s the annual “Polar Bear Ride” and it’s been happening during the first full weekend in January for the past 15 years. 50 bikers started their Saturday bundling...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0