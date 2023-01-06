Read full article on original website
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant' The Glory
Now that the festive season is behind us, you may well be wondering how to beat the January blues. Well, if you fancy a good old-fashioned Netflix binge, it looks like The Glory should be your show of choice, as it's being praised by viewers as 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant'. Check out the trailer below:
Netflix’s ‘Freeridge’ Teaser Sees New Group Unleash a Curse in ‘On My Block’ Neighborhood (Video)
“Same block. New curse. Old Money.” That’s the tagline for Netflix’s “On My Block” spinoff “Freeridge,” the first teaser of which shows a new group unleashing darkened spirits into the beloved eponymous neighborhood. In “Freeridge,” which is debuting on the streamer Feb. 2,...
‘Wednesday’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
More misery is coming, the streamer's video announcement promises
Christian Bale's new Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye is being called everything from "silly" to "smart"
The movie is streaming on Netflix now
How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Is the Reality Competition Streaming?
The drag queen talent competition moves from VH1 to MTV for Season 15
How ‘Kaleidoscope’ Weaved Together a Story About Obsession, Healing and Family Through a Daring Caper
Creator Eric Garcia, stars Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle break down the creation of the twisty, nonlinear Netflix series
As the Globes and Critics Choice Awards Approach, Will 2023 Have a ‘CODA’-Style Surprise?
Oscar voting will be underway in a week, two days after the Golden Globes Awards take place and three days before the Critics Choice Awards. And while there are still doubts about which films will land the final few Best Picture nominations and a huge question of which one will win, we shouldn’t expect either of those ceremonies to give us any answers.
2023 Box Office Preview: Is It Time for the Pandemic Grading Curve to End?
With more films set for release than in 2022, "the gloves have to come off," Paramount Domestic Distribution president Chris Aronson tells TheWrap
Cinematographer Roger Deakins Goes In Front of the Camera for TheWrap (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap magazine: The Director of Photography on ”Empire of Light“ and many other films found himself on the other side of the lens during a shoot with Irvin Rivera.
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Clip: See How a Maid Turns a Male Model Into Her Concubine (Exclusive Video)
Harris Dickinson and Golden Globe nominee Dolly De Leon appear in this scene from the Palme d'Or-winning comedy
Why the Rigorous Editing Process of ‘Bad Sisters’ Makes the Show So Good
TheWrap magazine: "Its very enjoyable just spending time with them, whether theyre trying to kill 'the Prick' or not," editor Derek Holland jokes
How ‘The Bear’ Cinematographer Pulled Off That Impressive 18-Minute Take With No Cuts
TheWrap magazine: "I have always pushed directors to let a scene go as long as you can," DP Andrew Wehde says
‘The Batman’ Was the Most Popular Film on Letterboxd in 2022, but ‘Everything Everywhere’ Was the Highest Rated
Barbie is the Most Anticipated Film of 2023, and Netflixs Purple Hearts is the Most Divisive Film of 2022
Peacock Taps Netflix’s Shannon Buck as EVP of Publicity
Shannon Buck has joined Peacock as Executive Vice President of Publicity, NBC announced Friday. She’ll oversee publicity, events and activations for Peacock original and exclusive content and also support shared content across NBCUniversal. Buck will report to Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Willett as part of the broader entertainment communications team led by Chip Sullivan.
‘The Last of Us’ Creators Talk the Scrapped Movie Adaptation and How Changes From the Game Were Made With ‘Care’
Joel and Ellie will soon make their live-action debut as part of HBO’s TV adaptation of Naughty Dog Studios’ critically acclaimed video game “The Last of Us,” but the road to getting this adaptation off the ground was a challenging one — and it started with a scuttled attempt to turn the post-apocalyptic game into a movie.
‘Mars One’ Review: Brazilian Oscar Entry Shows a Family Exploring the New Terrain of Each Other’s Truths
Gabriel Martins' moving new feature gives us characters who refuse to let their poverty dictate their dreams
