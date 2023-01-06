ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock Taps Netflix’s Shannon Buck as EVP of Publicity

Shannon Buck has joined Peacock as Executive Vice President of Publicity, NBC announced Friday. She’ll oversee publicity, events and activations for Peacock original and exclusive content and also support shared content across NBCUniversal. Buck will report to Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Willett as part of the broader entertainment communications team led by Chip Sullivan.
