Sweden’s Top 5 Moments at the 2023 World Junior Championship
Sweden recently participated in the 47th World Junior Championship competition, walking away with a fourth-place finish. The nordic country’s involvement in the tournament has led to a hand full of records and unforgettable moments. Whether it was Mika Zibanejad’s golden goal in 2012, Peter Forsberg’s ten-point game against Japan in 1993, or the team’s 54-game winning streak in the round-robin, there’s isn’t a page in history without their name on it.
Czechia’s Top 3 2023 WJC Moments
For Czechia, the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) was filled with memorable moments. From great individual performances by Stanislav Svozil and Jiri Kulich to David Jiricek and Suchanek. From being the underdogs to becoming a favorite for gold, and eventually ending with the best results at the tournament for Czechia in over 20 years — a silver medal — there were many moments worth mentioning. For this article, we’ll focus on the top three.
Tomáš Suchánek’s World Juniors Performance One For The Ages
One of the stars during the World Juniors was Czechia’s goaltender Tomáš Suchánek. Not only did he become the first goaltender to lead Czechia to a Silver Medal, but he was also named World Junior All-Star Team after posting the best goals-against average (GAA) and save percentage (SV%) in the tournament. While his play at this year’s tournament was nothing short of spectacular, it was not completely unexpected based on his strong form at the 2022 tournament and through the first half of his Western Hockey League (WHL) season.
3 Qualities Jets’ Prospect Chaz Lucius Will Bring to the NHL
Good things come in threes, and the bronze medal World Junior Championship (WJC) game between the United States and Sweden proved just that with Chaz Lucius earning a hat trick for Team USA. Based on Lucius’ performance, it’s obvious the Winnipeg Jets are lucky to have him as a prospect.
Sharks Prospects’ Mixed Performance at the 2023 World Juniors
The San Jose Sharks had two prospects attend the 2023 World Juniors Championship. Recent draft selections Filip Bystedt and Benjamin Gaudreau were selected to represent their respective countries at one of the largest hockey tournaments in the world. However, the World Juniors ended on Jan. 5 with a 3-2 overtime victory for Canada against Czechia. Now that the players are returning to their teams, a complete analysis can begin on who stood out and who fell flat.
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
Blue Jackets Need Patience with David Jiricek After WJC
The Columbus Blue Jackets defensive prospect pool was on display at the World Junior Championship as David Jiricek and Stanislav Svozil stole the show with their performances for Czechia, which resulted in a silver medal run. The team doesn’t have to do anything regarding Svozil for the remainder of the season as he’ll go back to the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League alongside Connor Bedard who was the MVP of the tournament for Canada. Jiricek, on the other hand, will likely head back to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL), and despite his strong performances, he should remain there for the rest of the 2022-23 season.
Canucks Prospects Were Underwhelming at 2023 WJC
Unfortunately for both Sweden and Finland, they walked away with nothing at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) as the former fell to the United States 8-7 in the bronze medal game, and the latter got eliminated by their Nordic rivals in the quarters. As a result, every Vancouver Canucks prospect that played in the tournament will return home with nothing to show for their efforts. On a positive note, though, Elias Pettersson and Jonathan Lekkerimaki had their moments throughout which should give fans a little hope for the future. But overall, there wasn’t much to cheer about as a Canucks fan watching these World Juniors.
5 Undrafted WJC Players Who Should Be Signed
There’s a fine line between celebrating surprising performances at the World Junior Championship and overhyping a prospect before they make the NHL. Justin Pogge looked like a future NHL All-Star at the 2006 tournament after going 6-0-0 and helping Canada win the gold medal, convincing the Toronto Maple Leafs to trade Tuukka Rask to the Boston Bruins for veteran Andrew Raycroft. However, the deal didn’t pan out and has gone down as one of the worst trades in franchise history.
WJC Needs to Remain at 10 Teams to Grow the Game
In Canada, the World Junior Championship (WJC) is more than a tournament, it is an annual tradition woven into the fabric of the holiday season for the majority of hockey fans nationwide. The sports television airwaves are filled with the games, but also the background stories of many of the players, with a focus on the grassroots levels and what sacrifices are made to get to this point, like Team Canada’s captain Shane Wright, whose path is filled with volunteers and parental involvement.
Flames 2022-23 Trade Targets: Scoring Wingers
It is early January, and the Calgary Flames have had a roundabout season up until this point. Recently, the team has seemed to turn a corner as they went 8-4-4 in 16 games during the month of December. This came after a 5-7-3 showing in November and a hot start to the season. Therefore, the team needs to find some consistency and continue the winning trend if they want to earn a playoff spot in what is shaping up to be a tight Western Conference race. The Flames currently occupy a wild card spot, but have their rival Edmonton Oilers, the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Blues, and Nashville Predators all nipping at their heels.
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Lucic, Pelletier & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri has been selected as the lone Flame for the upcoming 2023 NHL All-Star Game, set to take place in Sunrise, Florida, on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Speaking of the All-Star Game, Milan Lucic sent out a rather humorous tweet days ago, asking for fans to help vote him into the contest. In other news, Brett Ritchie has been placed on injured reserve (IR) with a wrist injury, resulting in both Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr being recalled.
3 Ducks Prospects Return Home with a WJC Gold
Anaheim Ducks prospects Olen Zellweger, Nathan Gaucher and Tyson Hinds helped deliver a gold medal win in last night’s World Junior Championship final against Czechia, who proved to be a worthy adversary and game opponent all tournament long with stellar performances in all three phases of the game. It was a familiar scene for Team Canada as well as Zellweger and Gaucher, who were among the players representing the nation in consecutive tournaments, the first of which ended in August, also with a Team Canada victory. It was the nation’s first back-to-back WJC win since 2009.
Wild’s Roster Gets Shake Up With Return of Duhaime
The Minnesota Wild have had two major issues follow them throughout this season; the first is their penalty troubles and the second is injury issues. They’ve had some minor injuries to different players on their roster so far, but they’ve also had some longer-term injuries that have caused a lot of games missed. Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman were two of the players affected the most by long-term injuries, but thankfully are back in the lineup.
Blues News & Rumors: Hofer Extension, All-Star Selection & More
The St. Louis Blues have found themselves with a mixed bag of results this week. After learning that two of their top players would be out of the lineup for at least the next month, the team went on to win its next two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils by a combined score of 11-8. Outside of the usual suspects of Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich, it has been the veteran forward Brandon Saad who has picked up his performance with three goals and four points in his last two games. If the team intends on making a push for the playoffs, they will need all of the offensive contributions they can get.
Qatar Sports Investment hold exploratory talks with Tottenham over minority investment
Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the owners of Paris-Saint-Germain, are hoping to secure minority investment in a Premier League club in 2023, CBS Sports can exclusively reveal. QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy earlier this week in London for exploratory talks. These should be viewed as a kickoff meeting rather than anything advanced.
