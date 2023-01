STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 16 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 to help No. 1 South Carolina remain unbeaten with a 58-51 win over Mississippi State. The Gamecocks were held to a season-low point total on 19 of 65 (29%) shooting, but were able to find a way. Boston added 15 rebounds in the win. South Carolna (16-0, 3-0 SEC) had a massive advantage at the free throw line where the Gamecocks were 14 of 24 while MSU was 2 of 5. The Gamecocks also dominated the boards with a 53-35 edge including 22 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3) also surrendered 25 offensive rebounds to Tennessee in a loss earlier this week.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO